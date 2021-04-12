ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Development VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that it purchased 741,354 ordinary shares at 78.30 pence per share on 12 April 2021. The shares purchased represent 0.71% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 12 April 2021 consisted of 115,868,880 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 12,679,460 ordinary shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 103,189,420 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

12 April 2021

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7601 1850