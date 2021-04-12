AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2021

| Source: Association of Equipment Manufacturers Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MILWAUKEE, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 March YTD - MarchBeginning
Inventory
 20212020%Chg 20212020%ChgMar 2021
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP22,76411,58596.5 43,72626,61964.363,645
 40 < 100 HP6,3654,01958.4 14,42210,62535.724,694
 100+ HP1,8611,13863.5 4,4073,08942.76,794
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors30,99016,74285.1 62,55540,33355.195,133
4WD Farm Tractors2031982.5 60054410.3516
Total Farm Tractors31,19316,94084.1 63,15540,87754.595,649
Self-Prop Combines3823586.7 92679516.5878
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.


Related Links