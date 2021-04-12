Carrot Health CFO Named Notable Leader in Finance by Twin Cities Business

Minneapolis, MN, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Carrot Health , a leading provider of healthcare solutions powered by consumer and claims data, announced today that CFO Steve Sigmond was named one of Minneapolis-St. Paul’s Notable Leaders in Finance by Twin Cities Business magazine. Sigmond was recognized for the instrumental role he has played in building the company he co-founded in 2014 into the data analytics market leader it is today.



The Notable Leaders in Finance program recognizes finance industry professionals who have affected change, demonstrated a willingness to share expertise, and exhibited leadership in specific initiatives or programs at their organization that created significant, positive, and measurable results. Sigmond and his fellow honorees will be profiled in a special section in the April/May 2021 print issue of Twin Cities Business and online at tcbmag.com .

Sigmond brought an extensive background to Carrot Health, including in technology equity research and venture capital with RBC Capital Markets and BlueStream Ventures, which gives him a unique perspective in the world of startups. This includes key insights on developing a revenue model and corresponding financial strategy to build the business from customer revenue, which allowed the company to grow swiftly and organically—without relying on outside investors.

“Steve’s expertise guided Carrot Health to incredible revenue growth in a very short time, positioning the company to scale rapidly to a national enterprise,” said Kurt Waltenbaugh, CEO, Carrot Health. “Beyond his financial acumen, Steve has an exceptional ability to pitch in and contribute to operating roles that are vital to the success of any young company. Steve is not only our CFO, head of Human Resources, and head of Legal, but he also built and led our marketing efforts. He is truly an irreplaceable presence on Carrot Health’s executive team.”

Sigmond, who previously was recognized by Institutional Investor as a “Home Run Hitter” and “Best of the Boutiques” research analyst and twice by The Wall Street Journal as a “Best on the Street” winner, is also deeply invested in the success of his community. He has served in many board and leadership capacities over the past decade with the Bell Museum in St. Paul, Minn., The Works Museum in Bloomington, Minn., and the Minnesota Planetarium Society.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Twin Cities Business as one of the region’s Notable Leaders in Finance, and I’m humbled to share the spotlight with so many exceptional finance leaders,” said Sigmond. “Carrot Health’s success is a team accomplishment that was built with the contributions and support of my colleagues and our customers, all of whom share our commitment to achieving health equity and removing barriers to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to live their best life.”

