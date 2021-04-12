Partnership Expands Suicide Prevention Effort Within Substance Use Community

HARRISBURG, MECHANICSBURG, LEBANON, POTTSTOWN, and WATSONTOWN, Pa., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention, and Acadia’s Comprehensive Treatment Center Division, the nation’s leading provider of opioid use disorder programs, jointly announced that they have expanded their offerings by opening five new Community Resource Centers (CRCs) in Pennsylvania.

Substance use, mental illness, and suicidal ideation have long held an interconnected relationship. Dealing with substance use disorders can prove substantially more difficult when facing mental health struggles, as inhibitions are lowered when people are intoxicated. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, “Opiates were present in 20 percent of suicide deaths …” and “approximately 22 percent of deaths by suicide involved alcohol intoxication …”

These Community Resource Centers are located at opioid addiction treatment clinics within individual Comprehensive Treatment Centers (CTCs), including Harrisburg CTC, Mechanicsburg CTC, Lebanon CTC, Pottstown CTC, and Watsontown CTC. The clinics provide medication-assisted treatment to adults age 18 and older who are struggling with opioid use disorder. By combining counseling with prescription medications, CTCs can help adults achieve successful long-term recovery from opioid addiction.

Community Resource Centers will provide patients, their families, and the surrounding communities with educational materials designed to inform them on how substance use disorders are related to mental health concerns and suicidal ideation. They will also guide those in need toward resources for help.

“The opening of these Community Resource Centers will have an enormous beneficial impact on the communities they serve,” remarked Clark Flatt, president of The Jason Foundation. “The rise of opioid abuse and the toll that substance abuse takes on the mental well-being of our loved ones should not be ignored. We must look to treat all aspects of an individual’s well-being to ensure that we do not lose someone prematurely.”

“The stigma surrounding opioid use prevents many people from seeking treatment,” said Tanya Dillon-Page, senior vice president of operations program development for the CTC Group. “This can ultimately have devastating consequences, including the onset of suicidal ideation and behaviors. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with The Jason Foundation so that we can raise awareness of the link between suicide and opioid addiction and offer additional support to our communities.”

About the Organizations

Acadia’s Comprehensive Treatment Center Division is the nation’s leading provider of medication-assisted treatment for adults age 18 and older. The CTC Division operates 134 outpatient opioid addiction treatment clinics in 34 states, treating more than 64,000 patients daily. Combining the use of FDA-approved medications and counseling services, the clinics deliver a seamless system of easily accessible and affordable treatment options for individuals who are in need of comprehensive care.

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the “silent epidemic” of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office or Community Resource Center, visit JFI’s website.