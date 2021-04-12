Clean Energy Bitcoin Mining Joint Venture Agreement Signed by Link Global Technologies and Neptune Digital Assets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NDA; OTC:NPPTF; FSE:1NW) is pleased to provide an update on its planned expansion into renewable energy Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining. The Company and LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE: LNK; FRA: LGT; OTC: LGLOF) (“LINK”) have incorporated a joint venture company, Pure Digital Power Corp. (“Pure”), and in connection therewith, the Company, Link and Pure have entered into a shareholders’ agreement governing the management of Pure. Pure is a power and Bitcoin mining infrastructure company with an emphasis on clean sustainable energy.



Through Pure, Neptune and Link have agreed to develop an initial 5 megawatt (“MW”) renewable energy dominated BTC mining facility in Alberta, with potential for expansion and scaling. Establishing Pure and entering into the corresponding shareholders agreement follows shortly after the March 19, 2021 announcement of the proposed joint venture between LINK and Neptune to develop a green energy facility. All BTC mined under Pure’s operation are expected to be held in the treasury for reinvestment and decentralized finance (defi) based earnings, similar to Neptune’s current approach to treasury and asset management.

Highlights:

Pure is a joint venture company owned equally by LINK and Neptune — sharing equally in costs and crypto based revenues

The first Pure site will be in Alberta, Canada where LINK operates the majority of its BTC mining operations

The Pure site will be powered by clean energy sources — Solar, wind, and minimal natural gas

Focused on development of a Pure carbon credit token or NFT

Neptune’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Cale Moodie, commented: “We are extremely excited with our second foray into Bitcoin mining with Link, and an environmentally sustainably focused operation at that. We see the future of Bitcoin mining to be an environmentally sustainable one and this flagship operation is likely to be the first of many facilities to be developed using green sources.”

Link’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Jenkins, also commented: “The creation of Pure is the perfect step in the evolution of Link. We have found a like-minded partner in Neptune who understands the value of green energy and sees the same business opportunity in creating a sustainable path for the energy requirements of BTC mining. The Pure 5 MW facility is only the beginning of what we expect will be an innovative and profitable relationship.”

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets aims to be a cryptocurrency leader with a diversified portfolio of investments and cryptocurrency operations across the digital asset ecosystem including bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (defi) and associated blockchain technologies.

About Link Global Technologies Inc.

Link is engaged in providing infrastructure and operating expertise for digital mining and data hosting operations. Link’s objectives include locating and securing, for lease and option to purchase, properties with access to low-cost, reliable power, and deploying this low-cost power to conduct digital mining and supply clean energy and infrastructure for other data-hosting services.

Forward-Looking Statements

