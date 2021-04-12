Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 2nd Quarter 2021 Results

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2021 second quarter results on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8h00 (Eastern Time).



The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-877-223-4471 . A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-585-8367, access code 3194049#. This recording will be available until May 13, 2021.

For further information

Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Tel.: (514) 940-4350

www.lanticrogers.com