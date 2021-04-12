Proactive news headlines including Genprex, INDVR Brands, QC Copper and Gold and Hillcrest EnergyTechnologies

New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) presents positive preclinical data for lung cancer drug REQORSA at American Association for Cancer Research meeting click here
- Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) says interim Phase 2 study data on VAL-083 shows its potential as game-changing treatment option for GBM patients click here
- Aurelius Minerals Inc (CVE:AUL) (OTCQB:AURQF) (FRA:1GA) unveils further high-grade gold results from its Aureus East project in Nova Scotia click here
- Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) (OTCQX:NTTHF) (FRA:NE2) hires consultants to help develop a sustainability program for its 3Q Lithium Project in Argentina click here
- ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) and Liquid Avatar Technologies say rapper Jeezy to release AR-enhanced snowman logo NFT click here
- Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (TSE:CRDL) (OTCQX:CRTPF) (FRA:CT9) says CardiolRx safe and well tolerated in Phase I study of oral cannabidiol formulation click here
- Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) (FRA:AUN1) to drill "compelling" western extension targets at Eau Claire project in Quebec click here
- INDVR Brands Inc (CSE:IDVR) (OTCMKTS:CAAOF) (FRA:3YX) inks letter of intent with BevCanna to sell HONU edibles in Canada click here
- Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA) posts more encouraging drill results from Lawyers underlining project's world-class mining potential click here
- Alternus Energy Group PLC (NOTC:ALT) completes €9M funding led by asset manager AVG Group Sarl click here
- QC Copper and Gold Inc (CVE:QCCU) (OTCMKTS:QCCUF) first drill results from Opemiska "consistent with expectations" click here
- AgraFlora Organics International Inc (CSE: AGRA) (FRA:PU31) (OTCPINK:AGFAF) subsidiary starts supplying THC Teskits to Stadapharm GmbH in Germany click here
- Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) (FRA:0YL) names two world-class experts in pediatrics nutrition and allergies to its Scientific Advisory Board click here
- Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTC:AUSAF) (FRA:AC4) finds its first chief science officer in University of Alberta lead cardiologist Jason Dyck click here
- Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCMKTS:AUIAF) (FRA:20Q) unveils sampling results from 15km long Tiria-Shimpia target at Ecuador project click here
- Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTCMKTS:MRBF) (FRA:2V0) closes acquisition of leading Canadian fintech company, Inverite Verification click here
- The Parent Company (NEO:GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF) (OTCPINK:GRMWF) announces the launch of Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter’s MONOGRAM cannabis ad campaign inspired by photographer Slim Aarons click here
- PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) reports record monthly revenue of nearly C$1.6M in March click here
- Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd (CSE:HEAT) (OTCMKTS:HLRTF) ties up C$5M equity facility agreement with Mercer Street click here
- American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) enters into stock purchase agreement with institutional investor for up to $75M worth of shares click here
- Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) (FRA:LOMA) receives licence amendment allowing it to sell its cannabis products directly to provinces click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com