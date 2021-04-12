AnaptysBio Announces Appointment of Oleg Nodelman to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced the appointment of Oleg Nodelman to the company’s Board of Directors.



“Oleg is an experienced biotechnology company builder with deep insight in the development and financing of novel therapies,” said Hamza Suria, president and chief executive officer of AnaptysBio. “We welcome Oleg to our Board of Directors and look forward to his contributions to AnaptysBio’s capital-efficient antibody discovery and development business model.”

“AnaptysBio has an impressive antibody development heritage that has led to the advancement of eight internally-generated novel therapeutics into clinical development,” commented Mr. Nodelman. “I look forward to working with the company’s Board and management team to advance AnaptysBio’s first-in-class wholly-owned antibody pipeline for inflammatory and immuno-oncology applications.”

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The Company’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes its anti-IL-36R antibody imsidolimab, previously referred to as ANB019, for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, EGFRi skin toxicity, ichthyosis, hidradenitis suppurativa and acne; its anti-PD-1 agonist program, ANB030, for treatment of certain autoimmune diseases where immune checkpoint receptors are insufficiently activated; and its BTLA modulator program, ANB032, which is broadly applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation. AnaptysBio’s antibody pipeline has been developed using its proprietary somatic hypermutation, or SHM platform, which uses in vitro SHM for antibody discovery and is designed to replicate key features of the human immune system to overcome the limitations of competing antibody discovery technologies. AnaptysBio has also developed multiple therapeutic antibodies in an immuno-oncology collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (dostarlimab GSK4057190A), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889A) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (GSK4074386), and an inflammation collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb, including an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) currently in clinical development.

