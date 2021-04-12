Interpublic Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on the morning of April 28, 2021. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (888) 889-1955. Outside the United States, please call (517) 308-9345. The participant passcode is 1473881. The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com .

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling (800) 285-0609 followed by the passcode 8274. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-3393 followed by the passcode 8274. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

About Interpublic

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com .

