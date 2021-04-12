Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) today announced it will host a conference call to discuss the Company's quarterly results on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear a live webcast of the call, visit www.mt.com/investors on the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available until May 10, 2021.

METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food, and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.



