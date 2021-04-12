APA Corporation Announces Appointment of Tracey Henderson as Senior Vice President of Exploration

HOUSTON, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced Tracey K. Henderson has been appointed Senior Vice President, Exploration.



Henderson joins APA from Kosmos Energy, where she served as Chief Exploration Officer. While at Kosmos, she contributed to the discovery of the Jubilee Field offshore Ghana, one of the largest oil discoveries offshore West Africa in a decade. Henderson was also a key member of the technical team responsible for the Tortue, Marsouin, Teranga and Yakaar natural gas discoveries offshore Mauritania and Senegal, which together opened one of the largest new hydrocarbon basins along the Atlantic Margin. Prior to joining Kosmos, she served as a project geologist at Triton Energy working on the Ceiba, Okume and Oveng oil discoveries offshore Equatorial Guinea. Henderson earned a master’s degree in geophysics and a bachelor’s degree in geology from the University of Texas at Dallas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tracey to our team. Her global experience and technical expertise will be a strong complement to our exploration efforts and recent discoveries offshore Suriname,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA’s chief executive officer and president. “Tracey’s track record of exploration success includes notable and significant discoveries across the world including major oil and gas resources offshore Mauritania, Senegal, Ghana and Equatorial Guinea. We are looking forward to the expertise, energy and leadership she will bring to APA.”

This culminates the company’s search for the head of its Exploration pillar, which was previously announced in March of 2020 in conjunction with organizational realignment initiatives. The search was temporarily suspended in 2020 due to an increased focus of resources on operational and financial priorities resulting from the pandemic.

