Casino Group actively studies potential market operations for Cdiscount and GreenYellow subsidiaries

Paris, 12th April 2021,

The Board of Directors of Casino Group today reviewed strategic options for its Cdiscount

and GreenYellow subsidiaries.

The Board noted the excellent operational performances of both companies, their recognized strong growth potential in their respective markets and the current favorable environment on the equity market.

It also confirmed the strategic role of both subsidiaries in the Group’s profitable growth plan.

As a result, Casino Group announces that it has launched preparatory works for potential additional capital increases for GreenYellow and Cdiscount to enable them to accelerate their growth plans.

Those operations, which could be done through market operations, could also include a secondary placement of shares held by the Group, while ensuring that Casino Group continues to maintain control of both strategic subsidiaries.

The Group will keep the market informed of the evolution of those projects which will be conducted in consultation with the other shareholders of both subsidiaries1.

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

1 Cdiscount is a subsidiary owned at 100% by Cnova, which is owned at 65% by Casino Guichard-Perrachon and 34% by GPA; GreenYellow is a subsidiary owned at 73% by Casino Guichard-Perrachon and 24% by Tikehau and Bpifrance





