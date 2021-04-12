Ørsted completes divestment of 25% of Ocean Wind Offshore Wind Farm

English Danish

Further to our company announcement issued on 4 December 2020 , Ørsted has now completed the divestment of 25% of the Ocean Wind Offshore Wind Farm to New Jersey’s Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG).

The information provided in this announcement does not change Ørsted’s previous financial guidance for the financial year of 2021 or the announced expected investment level for 2021.

