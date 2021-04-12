Tanzania Women Chamber of Commerce Honors Local Entrepreneur Zainab Ansell

MOSHI, Tanzania , April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tanzania Women Chamber of Commerce (TWCC) held their annual Tanzania Women Industrial awards ceremony and book launch in Mlimani City, Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

TWCC was founded in 2005 to raise the voices of female entrepreneurs by providing opportunities, innovation, networking, capacity-building, and influence.

Zara Tours, founded in 1986 by Mrs. Zainab Ansell, aka Mama Zara, was honored as the Best Tourism Company 2021. She was also featured in the book “100 Women Dared,” which shares the stories of female entrepreneurs who inspire and positively impact others. The strength of Mrs. Zainab Ansell was celebrated as one who has created a foundation of sustainable tourism and community-giveback through Zara Charity.

Zara Tours is the region’s largest safari operator, boasting nearly 350 safari and climbing guides, a fleet of vehicles, two hotels, three lodges, and four tented wild camps in the northern circuit of Tanzania. Over 10% of the company revenues are reinvested in local environmental, educational, and vocational programs and projects.

Mrs. Zainab Ansell thanked the Tanzania Women Chamber of Commerce, the staff at Zara Tours, their clients from all over the world, and everyone who has been involved in Zara’s successful company journey over the last 35 years.

They can be found online at zaratours.com .





Press Contact

Godwin

Publicity and Marketing Department

zara@zaratours.com

1-866-550-4447





Attachments