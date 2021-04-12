Goodfellow Reports its Results for the First Quarter Ended February 28, 2021

English French

DELSON, Quebec, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2021. The Company reported a net income of $3.8 million or $0.44 per share compared to a net loss of $(2.1) million or $(0.24) per share a year ago.



Consolidated sales for the three months ended February 28, 2021 were $119.4 million compared to $88.9 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 38% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 6% and export sales increased 24%. Selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $0.1 million.

The evolution of COVID-19 remains unpredictable and due to the rise of new variant infection cases worldwide it makes estimating the end of the pandemic impossible at this date. The first-quarter results of fiscal 2021 were characterized by continued pandemic realities and their drastic effects on supply and demand. The Company performed very well and was able to capitalize on surging demand in commodities and seasonal products. The Company also positioned itself to succeed across the country with a firm commitment to maintaining needed inventory levels and ensuring superior customer service from coast to coast.

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Unaudited For the three months ended February 28

2021

February 29

2020 $

$ Sales 119,433 88,856 Expenses (Income) Cost of goods sold 93,992 71,480 Selling, administrative and general expenses 19,647 19,518 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (8 ) (15 ) Net financial costs 568 734 114,199 91,717 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 5,234 (2,861 ) Income taxes 1,465 (801 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) 3,769 (2,060 ) Net earnings (loss) per share – Basic and Diluted 0.44 (0.24 )





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited As at As at As at February 28

2021 November 30

2020 February 29

2020 $ $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 4,045 3,466 2,089 Trade and other receivables 70,143 76,093 54,082 Income taxes receivable 79 - 1,096 Inventories 95,798 84,740 99,300 Prepaid expenses 4,339 2,584 4,250 Total Current Assets 174,404 166,883 160,817 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 30,709 31,148 32,517 Intangible assets 3,077 3,238 3,746 Right-of-use assets 13,629 14,324 16,304 Defined benefit plan asset 1,933 1,945 2,210 Other assets 785 785 778 Total Non-Current Assets 50,133 51,440 55,555 Total Assets 224,537 218,323 216,372 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 34,928 28,570 47,845 Trade and other payables 43,494 39,614 35,549 Income taxes payable - 4,859 - Provision 1,484 1,473 1,478 Dividend payable 2,569 2,141 856 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,301 4,315 4,254 Total Current Liabilities 86,776 80,972 89,982 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities 12,546 13,343 15,547 Deferred income taxes 1,597 1,597 2,269 Defined benefit plan obligation 1,189 1,182 649 Total Non-Current Liabilities 15,332 16,122 18,465 Total Liabilities 102,108 97,094 108,447 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,424 9,424 9,424 Retained earnings 113,005 111,805 98,501 122,429 121,229 107,925 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 224,537 218,323 216,372







GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited



For the three months ended February 28

2021 February 29

2020 $ $ Operating Activities Net earnings (loss) 3,769 (2,060 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 627 651 Right-of-use assets 1,013 1,093 Intangible assets 161 181 Accretion expense on provision 11 18 Decrease in provision - (10 ) Income taxes 1,465 (801 ) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (8 ) (15 ) Interest expense 148 323 Interest on lease liabilities 154 179 Funding in deficit of pension plan expense 19 52 Other (5 ) - 7,354 (389 ) Changes in non-cash working capital items (2,968 ) (12,616 ) Interest paid (317 ) (348 ) Income taxes paid (6,403 ) (1,029 ) (9,688 ) (13,993 ) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (2,334 ) (14,382 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from borrowings under bank loans 41,000 14,000 Repayment of borrowings under bank loans (39,000 ) (17,000 ) Proceeds from borrowings under banker’s acceptances 19,000 15,000 Repayment of borrowings under banker’s acceptances (16,000 ) (2,000 ) Payment of lease liabilities (1,116 ) (1,333 ) Dividend paid (2,141 ) (856 ) 1,743 7,811 Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (188 ) (361 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 16 (188 ) (345 ) Net cash outflow (779 ) (6,916 ) Cash position, beginning of period (1,104 ) 1,160 Cash position, end of period (1,883 ) (5,756 ) Cash position is comprised of: Cash 4,045 2,089 Bank overdraft (5,928 ) (7,845 ) (1,883 ) (5,756 )

﻿

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

For the three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited

Share

Capital Retained

Earnings Total $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2019 9,424 103,984 113,408 IFRS 16 adoption adjustment, net of taxes of $940 - (2,567) (2,567) Balance as at December 1, 2019 9,424 101,417 110,841 Net loss - (2,060) (2,060) Total comprehensive loss - (2,060) (2,060) Transactions with owners of the Company Dividend - (856) (856) Balance as at February 29, 2020 9,424 98,501 107,925 Balance as at November 30, 2020 9,424 111,805 121,229 Net earnings - 3,769 3,769 Total comprehensive income - 3,769 3,769 Transactions with owners of the Company Dividend - (2,569) (2,569) Balance as at February 28, 2021 9,424 113,005 122,429



