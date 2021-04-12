Identiv Announces Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares of Common Stock and Closing of Public Offering

FREMONT, Calif., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVE) today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 3,779,342 shares of its common stock, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 492,957 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $10.65 per share. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Identiv. The gross proceeds to Identiv from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $40.25 million.



B. Riley Securities acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC acted as lead manager and Northland Capital Markets acted as a co-manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on March 25, 2021. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and may be obtained from B. Riley Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 17th St. North, Ste. 1300, Arlington, VA 22209, by telephone at (703) 312-9580 or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Identiv, Inc.

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security.

Source: Identiv, Inc.

Contact:

Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher

Gateway Investor Relations

+1 949.574.3860

IR@identiv.com