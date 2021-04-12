TaskUs, Inc. Files Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (“TaskUs” or the “Company”), a digital outsourcer focused on serving high-growth technology companies, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The total number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. In connection with the proposed offering, the Company has applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “TASK”.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed initial public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-902-1171, facsimile: 1-212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-212-834-4533 or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet been declared effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time that the registration statement is declared effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

