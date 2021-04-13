Boyden Greece & Cyprus on Inspiring Growth Curve

English Greek

ATHENS, Greece, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to announce exceptional growth in Greece & Cyprus, welcoming new managing partner Alexander Lamnidis, and new partners Nikoleta Pavlou and Spiros Mavrogalos.



Anny S. Chatzikonstantinou, Managing Partner of Boyden Greece & Cyprus, commented, “We aim to deliver extraordinary outcomes to our clients, who will be seeking growth and to those facing challenges in the pandemic. Οur international collaboration within Boyden, coupled with intense local activity has strengthened our reputation, enabling us to attract big names in the market.”.

Alexander Lamnidis is a Managing Partner in Boyden’s global CEO & Board, Social Impact and Private Equity and Venture Capital Practices, focusing on board consulting, C-suite and board appointments. Alexander was previously General Manager for Greek Tourism Confederation SETE and also General Manager of the American Chamber of Commerce. Honours include Founding Member and Honorary President, Franchising Association of Greece; Founding Member and Former VP of Hellenic Quality Forum; and former member of the Task Force for Greece of the European Commission, advising the Greek government.

Spiros Mavrogalos is a Partner in Boyden’s global Private Equity/Venture Capital and Financial Services Practices, focusing on the recruitment, development and leadership of high-performing teams and organisations. He was previously CEO of Ethniki Insurance Co, Greece; Deputy General Manager & Group Chief Procurement Officer at National Bank of Greece; and Group Chief Operating Officer at Cosmote Mobile Telecom, Greece. His Governance experience includes Vice Chairman of the Board, Europa Insurance Co, Greece; President of the Board at Garanta Insurance, Romania and Ethniki Insurance, Cyprus;

Nikoleta Pavlou is a Partner in Boyden’s global Consumer & Retail and Human Resources Practices. With multicultural HR experience in Greece, Middle East, North Africa, Turkey and Russia, she shares best practice in HR and diverse workforces. Previously strategic HR partner at General Mills Hellas S. A., she contributed to its inclusion in Greece’s Top 10 Best Workplaces for the company.

Boyden Greece & Cyprus was launched by Anny S. Chatzikonstantinou, with Simi Farrou, Dimitra Kapsioti and Eleni Mavrogeni.

Simi Farrou is a Partner in Boyden’s global Consumer & Retail Practice. She is a dynamic leader with a strong track record in strategic growth. Her 25 years’ experience in management and broad background in global business environments enables her to build strong cross-cultural relationships and source outstanding leaders from diverse talent pools.

Dimitra Kapsioti is a Senior Associate with 15 years’ experience in human resources, human capital and executive search, primarily with Deloitte.

Eleni Mavrogeni is Associate & Office Administrator.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2020. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Contacts:

Chris Swee, Boyden

Global Head of Marketing

T: +1 914 747 0172

E: cswee@boyden.com Anny S. Chatzikonstantinou, Boyden

Managing Partner, Greece & Cyprus

T: +30 216 1000 700

E: achatzikonstantinou@boyden.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cff6b8a3-2fc5-4de1-be17-ba9e542a6924



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/385ee000-2c1e-4a92-85fd-8255a132b3cd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69051fe1-e497-4b14-9521-d47dbaa15ae8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b966e96-5126-4502-bf06-e85cd0798784

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/370afe70-edb0-4069-b61c-84f5f568ba08

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e210860-9d5d-48fe-a45e-0987b5b525c6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/206c31bf-237d-4fa1-9763-03ce6a880634