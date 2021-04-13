Los Angeles, USA, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insights 2021: Analysis of Key Companies, Emerging Therapies, Recent Happenings and Futuristic Trends

The leading gene-editing companies looking at commercializing CRISPR-based therapeutics are CRISPR Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, and Editas Medicine. CRISPR Therapeutics has the largest market cap of the three, at $10.9B, with a clinical development program that is more advanced than those of Intellia and Editas. Editas Medicine has the smallest market cap of the three companies. Intellia has established high profile collaborations with Regeneron and Novartis.

DelveInsight’s “ CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight ” report offers a broad view of available CRISPR therapies in the market, pipeline CRISPR therapies, their MoA, RoA, key companies working in the domain and competitive assessment.

Some of the key takeaways from the CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Report:



CRISPR/Cas9 has the potential to transform the healthcare industry by proving to be a disruptive innovation by switching on/ off any particular gene.

CRISPR technology has broad potential in the field of cancer and genetic diseases. The key drivers of the CRISPR technology market are: increase in investment by government and private institutions on research and development of genome editing, rise in prevalence of genetic disorders, and increase in the application of CRISPR/Cas9 technology to improve crop production.

However, ethical issues associated with CRISPR technology and lack of skilled personnel can hinder the growth of the global CRISPR technology market.

Some of the key players in the field of CRISPR technology are Vertex Pharmaceuticals; Excision Biotherapeutic; CRISPR Therapeutics; Intellia Therapeutics; Editas Medicine; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (Danaher); GenScript Biotech Corporation; GeneCopoeia; Applied StemCell; Casebia Therapeutics; Modalis Therapeutics; Mustang Bio; Sarepta Therapeutics; Origene Technologies; ASC Therapeutics; Emendo Biotherapeutics; Precision Biosciences; Horizon Discovery; Synthego Corporation; Agilent Technologies; Evotec A.G; Beam Therapeutics; New England Biolabs; Novartis; Caribou Biosciences; Addgene among others

In November 2019, Vertex Pharmaceuticals entered into a strategic research collaboration with Molecular Templates (MTEM) to discover and develop targeted conditioning regimens to enhance the haematopoietic stem cell transplant process, including transplants conducted as part of treatment with ex vivo CRISPR/Cas9 CTX 001 gene-editing therapy. The collaboration seeks to discover a new conditioning regimen utilizing MTEM's engineered toxin body (ETB) platform designed to specifically target and remove specific cells to enable successful engraftment of new cells.

Gene editing technologies such as CRISPR produces good results in the screening phase of drug discovery by using the CRISPR–associated protein 9 (Cas9) enzyme and guide RNA to edit the genome at a particular point. In November 2019, German drug discovery and development company, Evotec SE received the CRISPR gene-editing technology license from Merck to discover and test new drugs.

The report underlines the present unmet needs in the market, driving factors and market constraints, along with the holistic view of the inactive therapeutics (comprising dormant and terminated products) with the reasons behind their downfall, detailed insights into the structure and gene editing tool of the pipeline CRISPR therapies to help clients gauge the opportunities and risks in the market.

In the News

CRISPR Therapeutics has announced its participation in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 12, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

has announced its participation in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 12, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET. Scribe Therapeutics recently announced a USD 100 million series B funding round to help the company achieve its mission in developing molecules through its “Crispr by design” platform. The company has also inked a deal with Biogen to design Crispr-based genetic medicines for diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

recently announced a USD 100 million series B funding round to help the company achieve its mission in developing molecules through its “Crispr by design” platform. The company has also inked a deal with Biogen to design Crispr-based genetic medicines for diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Intellia Therapeutics announced the European Commission (EC) approval of orphan drug designation to its NTLA-2001, being developed for a rare condition transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR).

announced the European Commission (EC) approval of orphan drug designation to its NTLA-2001, being developed for a rare condition transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). Editas Medicine plans to advance its landmark Brilliance trial, the first-ever in vivo gene editing program investigating EDIT-101 for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 (LCA10).

What is CRISPR?

CRISPRs (Clusters of Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) are specialized stretches of DNA and are a shorthand for ‘’CRISPR-Cas9’’, which are transcribed by the bacteria to RNA stretches during viral infections. The same CRISPR technology can be leveraged to identify, alter and modify the DNA sequences and genomes.

The technique is used to correct genetic defects, prevent the spread of disease by altering the genetic sequence, improving crop viability and durability, and so on without affecting the functions of other genes.

At a Glance: Emerging CRISPR Therapies, RoA, MoA and Companies

Drug Company Collaboration Clinical Phase Target Indication RoA EBT-101 Excision Biotherapeutic Temple University Pre-clinical HIV-1 infections Intravenous LCA10 program Editas Therapeutics NA Pre-clinical Usher syndromes NA LBP-EC01 Locus Biosciences CARB-X Phase I Urinary tract infections Parenteral CTX-130 CRISPR Therapeutics NA Phase I Diffuse large B cell lymphoma; T-cell lymphoma Intravenous CTX001 CRISPR Therapeutics Vertex Phase I/II Beta-thalassaemia; Sickle cell anaemia Intravenous EDIT-101 Editas Medicine NA Phase I/II Leber congenital amaurosis Subretinal injection NTLA-2001 Intellia Therapeutics Regeneron Phase I Transthyretin-related hereditary amyloidosis Intravenous

CRISPR Therapeutic Assessment

The CRISPR Therapies Pipeline report proffers comprehensive insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target and Indications of various drugs.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Inhalation

Subcutaneous

By Mechanism of Action

Gene modulators; Prealbumin inhibitors

Gene transference

Cell replacements

By Targets

Protease

Immune System

Multiple Kinase

By Stage and Route of Administration

By Stage and Product Type

Scope of the report

Coverage : Global

: Global Key Players : Vertex Pharmaceuticals; Excision Biotherapeutic; CRISPR Therapeutics; Intellia Therapeutics; Editas Medicine; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (Danaher); GenScript Biotech Corporation; GeneCopoeia; Applied StemCell; Casebia Therapeutics; Modalis Therapeutics; Mustang Bio; Sarepta Therapeutics; Origene Technologies; ASC Therapeutics; Emendo Biotherapeutics; Precision Biosciences; Horizon Discovery; Synthego Corporation; Agilent Technologies; Evotec A.G; Beam Therapeutics; New England Biolabs; Novartis; Caribou Biosciences; Addgene; and many others.

: Vertex Pharmaceuticals; Excision Biotherapeutic; CRISPR Therapeutics; Intellia Therapeutics; Editas Medicine; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (Danaher); GenScript Biotech Corporation; GeneCopoeia; Applied StemCell; Casebia Therapeutics; Modalis Therapeutics; Mustang Bio; Sarepta Therapeutics; Origene Technologies; ASC Therapeutics; Emendo Biotherapeutics; Precision Biosciences; Horizon Discovery; Synthego Corporation; Agilent Technologies; Evotec A.G; Beam Therapeutics; New England Biolabs; Novartis; Caribou Biosciences; Addgene; and many others. Key CRISPR Pipeline Therapies: CTX 120; CTX 110; OTQ 923; EDIT 301; NTLA 2001; ASC 618; EBT-101; LCA10 program; LBP-EC01; CTX-130; EDIT-101 among others.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How many companies are developing drugs based on CRISPR technology?

How many CRISPR technology-based drugs are being developed by each company?

How many CRISPR technology emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development?

What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry–Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the CRISPR technology?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for CRISPR technology and its status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 CRISPR Therapies Overview 4 Competitive Landscape – Active Drugs 5 CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Therapeutics 6 CRISPR Therapies Preclinical Stage Products 7 In-depth Commercial CRISPR Therapeutics Assessment 8 Late Stage CRISPR Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration) 9 Mid-Stage CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Products (Phase II) 10 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage CRISPR Pipeline Therapies 11 Inactive CRISPR Pipeline Products 12 CRISPR Therapies Key Companies 13 CRISPR Therapies Key Products 14 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 15 CRISPR Therapies Market Drivers and Barriers 16 CRISPR Therapies Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17 CRISPR Pipeline Therapies: Analyst Views 18 Appendix

