Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Group”)

12 April 2021

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 9 April 2021, Michael Carvill, Managing Director and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised a nil-cost option over 92,851 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Restricted Share Award that was granted to him on 15 March 2018. Full details of the Award were included in a regulatory announcement released on 19 March 2018 and in the Company's 2018 Annual Report and Accounts. 44,569 Shares will be issued to or purchased by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of Mr. Carvill. This represents the net number of Shares due to Mr. Carvill after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name MICHAEL CARVILL 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status MANAGING DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



Identification code IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF SHARES FOR NO CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO THE EXERCISE OF NIL-COST OPTIONS GRANTED ON 15 MARCH 2018 UNDER THE KENMARE RESOURCES PLC RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NIL 44,569 SHARES ACQUIRED AFTER REDUCTION FOR APPROPRIATE TAX AND NATIONAL INSURANCE d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A



e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-09 f) Place of the transaction OTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 7 April 2021, Tony McCluskey, Financial Director and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised a nil-cost option over 61,279 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Restricted Share Award that was granted to him on 15 March 2018. Full details of the Award were included in a regulatory announcement released on 19 March 2018 and in the Company's 2018 Annual Report and Accounts. 29,414 Shares will be issued to or purchased by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of Mr. McCluskey. This represents the net number of Shares due to Mr. McCluskey after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name TONY MCCLUSKEY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status FINANCIAL DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



Identification code IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF SHARES FOR NO CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO THE EXERCISE OF NIL-COST OPTIONS GRANTED ON 15 MARCH 2018 UNDER THE KENMARE RESOURCES PLC RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NIL 29,414 SHARES ACQUIRED AFTER REDUCTION FOR APPROPRIATE TAX AND NATIONAL INSURANCE d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A



e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-07 f) Place of the transaction OTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 7 April 2021, Ben Baxter, Chief Operations Officer and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised a nil-cost option over 38,104 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Restricted Share Award that was granted to him on 15 March 2018. Full details of the Award were included in a regulatory announcement released on 19 March 2018 and in the Company's 2018 Annual Report and Accounts. 18,290 Shares will be issued to or purchased by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of Mr. Baxter. This represents the net number of Shares due to Mr. Baxter after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

