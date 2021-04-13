Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Group”)

12 April 2021

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 9 April 2021, Michael Carvill, Managing Director and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised a nil-cost option over 92,851 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Restricted Share Award that was granted to him on 15 March 2018. Full details of the Award were included in a regulatory announcement released on 19 March 2018 and in the Company's 2018 Annual Report and Accounts. 44,569 Shares will be issued to or purchased by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of Mr. Carvill. This represents the net number of Shares due to Mr. Carvill after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMICHAEL CARVILL
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMANAGING DIRECTOR
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

 
b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial  instrument, type  of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

 
Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transaction  ACQUISITION OF SHARES FOR NO CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO THE EXERCISE OF NIL-COST OPTIONS GRANTED ON 15 MARCH 2018 UNDER THE KENMARE RESOURCES PLC RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
NIL44,569 SHARES ACQUIRED AFTER REDUCTION FOR APPROPRIATE TAX AND NATIONAL INSURANCE
  
  
  
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A

 
e)Date of the transaction2021-04-09
f)Place of the transactionOTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE
g)Additional Information 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 7 April 2021, Tony McCluskey, Financial Director and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised a nil-cost option over 61,279 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Restricted Share Award that was granted to him on 15 March 2018. Full details of the Award were included in a regulatory announcement released on 19 March 2018 and in the Company's 2018 Annual Report and Accounts. 29,414 Shares will be issued to or purchased by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of Mr. McCluskey. This represents the net number of Shares due to Mr. McCluskey after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameTONY MCCLUSKEY
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusFINANCIAL DIRECTOR
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

 
b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial  instrument, type  of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

 
Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transaction  ACQUISITION OF SHARES FOR NO CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO THE EXERCISE OF NIL-COST OPTIONS GRANTED ON 15 MARCH 2018 UNDER THE KENMARE RESOURCES PLC RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
NIL29,414  SHARES ACQUIRED AFTER REDUCTION FOR APPROPRIATE TAX AND NATIONAL INSURANCE
  
  
  
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A

 
e)Date of the transaction2021-04-07
f)Place of the transactionOTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE
g)Additional Information 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 7 April 2021, Ben Baxter, Chief Operations Officer and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised a nil-cost option over 38,104 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Restricted Share Award that was granted to him on 15 March 2018. Full details of the Award were included in a regulatory announcement released on 19 March 2018 and in the Company's 2018 Annual Report and Accounts. 18,290 Shares will be issued to or purchased by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of Mr. Baxter. This represents the net number of Shares due to Mr. Baxter after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBEN BAXTER
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

 
b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial  instrument, type  of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

 
Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transaction  ACQUISITION OF SHARES FOR NO CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO THE EXERCISE OF NIL-COST OPTIONS GRANTED ON 18 MARCH 2018 UNDER THE KENMARE RESOURCES PLC RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
NIL18,290 SHARES ACQUIRED AFTER REDUCTION FOR APPROPRIATE TAX AND NATIONAL INSURANCE
  
  
  
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A

 
e)Date of the transaction2021-04-07
f)Place of the transactionOTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE
g)Additional Information 

 