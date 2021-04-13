Financial calendar update

Oslo, Norway – 13 April 2021 – IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA), a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has been listed at the Nasdaq Capital Market in New York since 1 March 2021. To coordinate financial calendars and time of disclosures of Norway annual report and U.S. Form 20-F, as well as the notice of the 2021 annual general meeting, the documents will be published on Wednesday 21 April 2021.

The company confirms that the 2020 annual financial statements will be consistent with the preliminary financial statements for 2020 that were issued on 25 February 2021.

