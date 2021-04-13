Confluence’s Risk & Performance Platform Chosen by Large Switzerland-based Pension Fund

Pittsburgh, PA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider helping the investment management industry solve complex investment data challenges, today announced it has signed a multi-year contract with a large pension fund, continuing a previous engagement with Confluence. The Switzerland-based client will employ Delta, Confluence’s cloud-based multi-asset risk and performance analytics platform.

The large pension fund set out to implement a comprehensive financial risk management system supporting multi-asset global portfolios, and turned to Delta, as the platform provides access to on-demand risk analysis and integrates into any cloud platform. Delta creates scalable, flexible, and consistent methods for reporting, and will ultimately provide the fund with a more intuitive, efficient, timely and cost-effective workflow.

Confluence’s Delta, a web-based portfolio analysis and risk management solution, was acquired from UBS by StatPro in 2017, before StatPro’s own acquisition by Confluence in 2019. Delta’s quality and flexibility make the solution a perfect fit for multi-asset managers that want to streamline their processes.

The engagement is emblematic of Confluence’s continued growth in the European region and exemplifies Confluence’s ability to offer the highest-quality scalable cloud technology to the pension fund sector of the financial services industry.

“At Confluence, we pride ourselves on our ability to tailor solutions to each client’s risk, performance and attribution needs in the most efficient ways possible,” said Todd Moyer, Confluence’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “We’re looking forward to continuing our relationship with this valued partner to provide them with increasingly efficient and streamlined processes.”

Delta is a cloud-based platform, offering vital analysis of portfolio performance, attribution, risk and compliance. It helps clients reduce costs, improve their own client communications, and control investment decisions.

About Confluence

As a leading global technology solutions provider to the investment management industry, Confluence helps clients solve complex investment data challenges across the front, middle and back office. From innovative portfolio analytics to regulatory and financial reporting solutions, Confluence invests in the latest technology and data and in its team of industry experts to meet the evolving needs of asset managers and service providers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Confluence services over 400 clients in 39 countries, with locations across Europe, North America, South Africa, Australia and Asia. For more information, visit www.confluence.com