Proactive news headlines including Walkabout Resources, Peninsula Energy, Castillo Copper and Alto Metals

Sydney, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) (FRA:N6D) has secured a U$20 million debt funding facility with CRDB Bank PLC, achieving a major milestone in its progress towards construction of the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine in Tanzania. Click here

Technology Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:TMT) (FRA:TN6) is trading higher after industry experts confirmed the scope to generate additional revenue by way of a high-value titanium by-product from the Yarrabubba Iron-Vanadium Project in Western Australia. Click here

Peninsula Energy Ltd’s (ASX:PEN) (OTCMKTS:PENMF) (FRA:P1M) MU1A low-pH field demonstration test modifications for the flagship Lance Project in Wyoming, USA, have delivered favourable results including an increase in uranium recovery solution and improved response time in modified test patterns. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ) (LON:CCZ) (FRA:7OR) is gearing up to resume drilling at Mt Oxide Project in the Mt Isa Copper Belt of northwest Queensland off the back of a review of historical data that enhances the exploration potential of Arya prospect. Click here

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has received highly encouraging first assay results from an ongoing extensive drilling program at its 100%-owned, 900 square kilometres Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has reverse circulation (RC) drilling underway at the Side Well Gold Project near Meekatharra in Western Australia’s Mid-West, designed to follow up shallow, high-grade gold mineralisation. Click here

PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) (OTCMKTS:PXXXF) (FRA:PX0) has mobilised its field team to the Humboldt Range Gold-Silver Project in Nevada with fieldwork, including extensive geological mapping and rock-chip sampling, expected to begin this week aimed at establishing drilling targets. Click here

