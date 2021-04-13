New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

13 April 2021





New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13H, 32H and 32G are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009532103 32H DKK Cita3 + interest rate spread (callable) 01.04.2024 RF DK0009532293 32H EUR Euribor3 + interest rate spread (callable) 01.10.2024 RF DK0009532376 32G DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread (non-callable) 01.10.2024 RF DK0009532459 32G EUR Euribor3 + interest rate spread (non-callable) 01.04.2024 RF DK0009532533 32G EUR Euribor3 + interest rate spread (callable) 01.04.2024 RF





ISIN Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009532616 13H DKK 1.00%

(non-callable) 01.04.2023 IT

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

