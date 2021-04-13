Global MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Forecast 2021-2027: MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market for Library Preparation Products to Witness Rapid Growth

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Technology, and End User by Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market for Library Preparation Products to Witness Rapid Growth During Forecast Period



Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market is expected to reach US$ 468.99 million by 2027 from US$ 192.31 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the miRNA sequencing and assay market along with the factors governing its growth.



Based on product, the consumables segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, whereas the library preparation segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

A significant demand for library preparation kits in the library construction applications owing to their capability to shorten the RNA fragmentation process, and increasing research activities pertaining to complex life sciences process are the key factors contributing to the growth of the market for the library preparation kits segment.

Also, rising demand for custom miRNA panels is likely to propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements in NGS techniques are driving the growth of the segment.



The growth of the miRNA sequencing and assay market is mainly attributed to the widening range of miRNA applications and rise in funding for genomics research. However, the challenges related to delivery, efficacy, and specificity of miRNA-based therapeutics may hinder the market growth.



Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., New England Biolabs, Norgen Biotek Corp, TriLink BioTechnologies Inc, Lexogen GmbH, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies are among the leading companies operating in the miRNA sequencing and assay market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global miRNA Sequencing And Assay - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Widening Range of MicroRNA Applications

5.1.2 Rise in Funding for Genomics Research

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Challenges Related to Delivery, Efficacy, and Specificity of miRNA-based Therapeutics

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions and Infectious Diseases

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development and Launch of Innovative Products

5.5 Impact analysis



6. miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Library Preparation

7.4 Consumables



8. miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Analysis - By Technology

8.1 Overview

8.2 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Share, by Technology, 2019 and 2027, (%)

8.3 Sequencing By Synthesis

8.4 Nanopore

8.5 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing



9. miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 Research Institute

9.4 Academia

9.5 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



10. miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen

Perkin Elmer Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

New England Biolabs

NorgenBiotek Corp

TriLinkBioTechnologies Inc

Lexogen GmbH

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/coqozs