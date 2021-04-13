United States Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2019-2028

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 41.7% on annual basis to reach US$ 126071.5 million in 2021.

BNPL payment industry in United States has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.



Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in United States remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 13.7% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 88939.5 million in 2020 to reach US$ 309771.4 million by 2028.



This report provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Buy Now Pay Later industry in United States. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



It details market opportunities across 40 market segments in Buy Now Pay Later for the period 2019-2028 and identifies opportunities in United States. It captures essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction across end-use segments.

