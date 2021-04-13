Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market (2020 to 2027) - Featuring Santen Pharmaceutical, Alcon, Portola Pharmaceuticals and Ocular Therapeutix Among Others

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergic Conjunctivitis Market, Global Forecast Treated Patients By Countries, Disease Type, Pipeline Drugs, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Allergic conjunctivitis is common ophthalmic disorder caused by reactions to allergens like pollen or mold spores, dust mites and animal fur. The eyeball has a membrane called conjunctiva which is receptive towards the irritation from allergens.



In July 2020, IACTA Pharmaceuticals & Zhaoke Ophthalmology Pharmaceuticals Ltd has signed an agreement to accelerate the development of drugs called IC265 and IC 270. Earlier they were develop to treat dry eye and later for allergic conjunctivitis.



There are many types of allergic conjunctivitis such as seasonal allergic conjunctivitis is caused by airborne mold spores, spring, late summer, or early fall and disappear during the winter month & perennial allergic conjunctivitis is caused by dust, mites, animal dander, and other non-seasonal allergens.



According to this research, Allergic Conjunctivitis Market was US$ 1.5 Billion in 2020 is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.81% and reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2027.



There has been significant increase allergic conjunctivitis due to increase in the use of chemicals and pollution caused by urbanization, industrialization and climate change. The increase in awareness of allergic conjunctivitis is associated its medical treatment & upcoming therapies such as Zerviate, ADX-102, PRT-2761, OTX-DP etc. is one of the factors driving the market.



Many Pharmaceutical companies are trying to develop many new possibilities of treatment for allergic conjunctivitis such as Zerviate, EM-100, ADX-102, PRT-2761, and OTX-DP. For instance, EyeMax LLC's EM-100 is currently in phase 3 of clinical trial, where its effectiveness is being checked in the treatment of ocular itching. Presently, around two third of new treatment options are in phase 2 or 3 of clinical trials.



The publisher has studied by region of North America followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The allergic conjunctivitis treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly, due to having a large population base and increased demand of improved health facilities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market and Patients Analysis

5.1 Market

5.2 Patient Numbers

5.3 Treated Patient Numbers



6. Share Analysis - Global Allergic Conjunctivitis

6.1 Country Market Share

6.2 Patients Population Share

6.3 Treated Patients Population Share

6.4 By Disease Type Share



7. India - Allergic Conjunctivitis Analysis

7.1 Patient Numbers

7.2 Treated Patient Numbers

7.3 Market



8. China - Allergic Conjunctivitis Analysis

8.1 Patient Numbers

8.2 Treated Patient Numbers

8.3 Market



9. Japan - Allergic Conjunctivitis Analysis

9.1 Patient Numbers

9.2 Treated Patient Numbers

9.3 Market



10. United States - Allergic Conjunctivitis Analysis

10.1 Patient Numbers

10.2 Treated Patient Numbers

10.3 Market



11. United Kingdom - Allergic Conjunctivitis Analysis

11.1 Patient Number

11.2 Treated Patient Numbers

11.3 Market



12. France - Allergic Conjunctivitis Analysis

12.1 Patient Numbers

12.2 Treated Patient Numbers

12.3 Market



13. Germany - Allergic Conjunctivitis Analysis

13.1 Patient Numbers

13.2 Treated Patient Numbers

13.3 Market



14. Italy - Allergic Conjunctivitis Analysis

14.1 Patient Numbers

14.2 Treated Patient Numbers

14.3 Market



15. Spain - Allergic Conjunctivitis Analysis

15.1 Patient Numbers

15.2 Treated Patient Numbers

15.3 Market



16. Disease Type - Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market

16.1 Seasonal Allergic Conjunctivitis (SAC) & Perennial Allergic Conjunctivitis (PAC)

16.2 Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC)

16.3 Atopic Keratoconjunctivitis (AKC)

16.4 Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis (GPC)



17. Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs

17.1 Zerviate

17.2 OTX-DP (Dexamethasone Insert)

17.3 ADX-102

17.4 PRT2761

17.5 CVXL-0074

17.6 AK-002

17.7 Bertilimumab

17.8 Reproxalap

17.9 ST-266

17.10 SYL-116011



18. Company Analysis

18.1 Santen Pharmaceutical

18.1.1 Company Overview

18.1.2 Recent Developments

18.1.3 Financial Insight

18.2 Alcon Inc. (Novartis)

18.2.1 Company Overview

18.2.2 Recent Developments

18.2.3 Financial Insight

18.3 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

18.3.1 Company Overview

18.3.2 Recent Developments

18.3.3 Financial Insight

18.4 Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

18.4.1 Company Overview

18.4.2 Recent Developments

18.4.3 Financial Insight



