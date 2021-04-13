Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market (2020 to 2027) - Featuring Santen Pharmaceutical, Alcon, Portola Pharmaceuticals and Ocular Therapeutix Among Others

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergic Conjunctivitis Market, Global Forecast Treated Patients By Countries, Disease Type, Pipeline Drugs, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Allergic conjunctivitis is common ophthalmic disorder caused by reactions to allergens like pollen or mold spores, dust mites and animal fur. The eyeball has a membrane called conjunctiva which is receptive towards the irritation from allergens.
In July 2020, IACTA Pharmaceuticals & Zhaoke Ophthalmology Pharmaceuticals Ltd has signed an agreement to accelerate the development of drugs called IC265 and IC 270. Earlier they were develop to treat dry eye and later for allergic conjunctivitis.
There are many types of allergic conjunctivitis such as seasonal allergic conjunctivitis is caused by airborne mold spores, spring, late summer, or early fall and disappear during the winter month & perennial allergic conjunctivitis is caused by dust, mites, animal dander, and other non-seasonal allergens.
According to this research, Allergic Conjunctivitis Market was US$ 1.5 Billion in 2020 is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.81% and reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2027.
There has been significant increase allergic conjunctivitis due to increase in the use of chemicals and pollution caused by urbanization, industrialization and climate change. The increase in awareness of allergic conjunctivitis is associated its medical treatment & upcoming therapies such as Zerviate, ADX-102, PRT-2761, OTX-DP etc. is one of the factors driving the market.
Many Pharmaceutical companies are trying to develop many new possibilities of treatment for allergic conjunctivitis such as Zerviate, EM-100, ADX-102, PRT-2761, and OTX-DP. For instance, EyeMax LLC's EM-100 is currently in phase 3 of clinical trial, where its effectiveness is being checked in the treatment of ocular itching. Presently, around two third of new treatment options are in phase 2 or 3 of clinical trials.
The publisher has studied by region of North America followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The allergic conjunctivitis treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly, due to having a large population base and increased demand of improved health facilities.
17. Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs
17.1 Zerviate
17.2 OTX-DP (Dexamethasone Insert)
17.3 ADX-102
17.4 PRT2761
17.5 CVXL-0074
17.6 AK-002
17.7 Bertilimumab
17.8 Reproxalap
17.9 ST-266
17.10 SYL-116011
Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market (2020 to 2027) - Featuring Santen Pharmaceutical, Alcon, Portola Pharmaceuticals and Ocular Therapeutix Among Others
