Worldwide Hematology Drugs Industry to 2030 - Players Include Novo Nordisk, Shire and Bayer Among Others

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global hematology drugs market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global hematology drugs market is expected to grow from $78.83 billion in 2020 to $82.57 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $119.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the hematology drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Hematology Drugs market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider hematology drugs market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The hematology drugs market section of the report gives context. It compares the hematology drugs market with other segments of the pharmaceutical drugs market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, hematology drugs indicators comparison.

Major companies in the hematology drugs market include Novo Nordisk A/S; Shire Plc; Bayer AG; Daiichi Sankyo Company and Biogen Inc.



The hematology drugs market consists of sales of hematology drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce hematology drugs to treat diseases such as genetic disorders, anemia, and other related diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce blood products such as red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and fresh frozen plasma. It also consists of establishments which produce of anemia and other blood disorder drugs to treat anemia, hemophilia and blood clots. The hematology drugs market is segmented into blood products; and anemia and other blood disorder drugs.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global hematology drugs market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global hematology drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global hematology drugs market.



Tranexamic acid is increasingly being used to prevent postpartum hemorrhage (blood loss of over 500 ml or 1,000 ml within 24 hours of childbirth) due to its low price and wide availability. Tranexamic acid is an antifibrinolytic drug that helps in reducing bleeding in surgical and trauma patients, including women with postpartum hemorrhage. According to the World Maternal Antifibrinolytic (WOMAN) trial conducted in April 2017, using tranexamic acid within three hours of childbirth lowered death from bleeding by 31% and reduced the need for laparotomy (emergency bleeding control surgery) by 36%. The trial included over 20,000 women from 193 hospitals in 21 countries.



Regulatory agencies and federal governments adopted stringent regulations and took a tough stance on drug pricing by pharmaceutical companies during the historic period. Pharmaceutical companies faced criticism from politicians, patients and physicians over high pricing of some medicines and drugs. Moreover, companies had to sell drugs and medicines at subsidized rates to government hospitals, doctors and clinics, further effecting companies' revenues. This led to drug manufacturing companies operating on a reduced profit margin, which negatively impacted the attractiveness of the hematology drugs industry in the historic period.



The hematology drugs market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. This is expected to increase spending on healthcare services, thereby driving the demand for hematology drugs.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Hematology Drugs Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Hematology Drugs Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Hematology Drugs Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Hematology Drugs Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Hematology Drugs Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Hematology Drugs



9. Hematology Drugs Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Hematology Drugs Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Hematology Drugs Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Hematology Drugs Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Hematology Drugs Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region

11. Hematology Drugs Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Hematology Drugs Market, Segmentation by Type

11.2. Global Hematology Drugs Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

11.3. Global Hematology Drugs Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration

11.4. Global Hematology Drugs Market, Segmentation by Drug Classification

11.5. Global Hematology Drugs Market, Segmentation by Mode of Purchase

12. Hematology Drugs Market Metrics

12.1. Hematology Drugs Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Hematology Drugs Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Hematology Drugs Market

14. Western Europe Hematology Drugs Market

15. Eastern Europe Hematology Drugs Market

16. North America Hematology Drugs Market

17. South America Hematology Drugs Market

18. Middle East Hematology Drugs Market

19. Africa Hematology Drugs Market

20. Hematology Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. Novo Nordisk A/S

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products and Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. Shire Plc

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products and Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. Bayer AG

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products and Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. Daiichi Sankyo Company

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products and Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. Biogen Inc

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products and Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Hematology Drugs Market



22. Market Background: Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

22.1. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Characteristics

22.2. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

22.5. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Hematology Drugs Market in 2025 - Growth Countries

23.2. Global Hematology Drugs Market in 2025 - Growth Segments

23.3. Global Hematology Drugs Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies



24. Appendix

24.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report

24.2. Abbreviations

24.3. Currencies

24.4. Research Inquiries

24.5. About the Publisher



25. Copyright and Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cljt0k