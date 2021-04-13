Notification of Major Holdings

| Source: G4S plc G4S plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM


TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings


1. Issuer Details




ISIN



GB00B01FLG62



Issuer Name



G4S PLC



UK or Non-UK Issuer



UK




2. Reason for Notification




An acquisition or disposal of voting rights




3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name



HSBC Holdings plc



City of registered office (if applicable)



London



Country of registered office (if applicable)



United Kingdom




4. Details of the shareholder




Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?



No



NAME CITY OF REGISTERED OFFICE COUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE
INKA Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH   
HSBC Bank Plc   




5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



08-Apr-2021



6. Date on which Issuer notified



12-Apr-2021



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.954000 0.001000 5.955000 93071906
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.048000    0.0010006.04900093863267


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



8A. Voting rights attached to shares


CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE) NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) % OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) % OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B01FLG62  93047636  5.954000
Sub Total 8.A 93047636 5.954000%


8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))


TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED % OF VOTING RIGHTS
Stock Lent   20000 0.001000
Sub Total 8.B1  20000 0.001000%


8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))


TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS % OF VOTING RIGHTS
Equity Swap   Cash 4270 0.000000
Sub Total 8.B2  4270 0.000000%


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)


Ultimate Controlling Person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
HSBC Holdings Plc HSBC Bank Plc 5.938000 0.001000 5.939000
HSBC Holdings Plc INKA Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH 0.016000  0.016000


10. In case of proxy voting




Is there proxy voting?



No



Name of the proxy holder





The number and % of voting rights held





The date until which the voting rights will be held






11. Additional Information





12. Date of Completion



12-Apr-2021



13. Place Of Completion



London