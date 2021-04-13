



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings





1. Issuer Details









ISIN







GB00B01FLG62







Issuer Name







G4S PLC







UK or Non-UK Issuer







UK









2. Reason for Notification









An acquisition or disposal of voting rights









3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation









Name







HSBC Holdings plc







City of registered office (if applicable)







London







Country of registered office (if applicable)







United Kingdom









4. Details of the shareholder









Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?







No







NAME CITY OF REGISTERED OFFICE COUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE INKA Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH HSBC Bank Plc









5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached







08-Apr-2021







6. Date on which Issuer notified







12-Apr-2021







7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation





. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.954000 0.001000 5.955000 93071906 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.048000 0.001000 6.049000 93863267





8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached







8A. Voting rights attached to shares





CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE) NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) % OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) % OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) GB00B01FLG62 93047636 5.954000 Sub Total 8.A 93047636 5.954000%





8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))





TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED % OF VOTING RIGHTS Stock Lent 20000 0.001000 Sub Total 8.B1 20000 0.001000%





8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))





TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS % OF VOTING RIGHTS Equity Swap Cash 4270 0.000000 Sub Total 8.B2 4270 0.000000%





9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation







2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)





Ultimate Controlling Person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold HSBC Holdings Plc HSBC Bank Plc 5.938000 0.001000 5.939000 HSBC Holdings Plc INKA Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH 0.016000 0.016000





12. Date of Completion







12-Apr-2021







13. Place Of Completion







London



