Asia-Pacific Power Rental Market Report 2021, Featuring Aggreko plc, Caterpillar Inc., Atlas Copco AB, PowerGen Australia Pty Ltd and More

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Asia-Pacific Power Rental Market With Covid-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Power Generation Rental market research report includes market size, growth rates, vertical end user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2020-2027 for the Asia Pacific region with a with COVID-19 impact. The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by fuel type (diesel-based vs. gas-based), generator size (<500 kW, 500kW-1 MW, >1 MW), application (prime, continuous, standby), end user group (mining, utilities, manufacturing, oil & gas, construction, others), and rental provider. Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included in this analysis of the temporary power opportunity.

The Asia Pacific Power Rental Market is highly competitive and fragmented. The market contains many local companies competing against each other and trying to gain a foothold. The market is projected to experience a steady growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2027). Drivers include increasing demand for power, poor grid infrastructure, and frequent power outages caused by natural disasters.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis on the Asia Pacific Power Rental Market along with a competitive analysis for the year 2020.

The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated from the rental of generator sets. The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027.

This study captures the following information on Asia Pacific Power Rental Market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2020-2027)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Quotes by Key Industry Participants

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Key Topics Covered:





I. Research Scope

II. Market Definitions

III. Methodology

IV. Asia Pacific Power Rental Market: Executive Summary

a. Market Growth Trends

b. COVID-19 Impact

c. Opportunities

d. Future Trends

e. Competitive Factors

V. Asia Pacific Power Rental Market: Market Drivers and Impact

VI. Asia Pacific Power Rental Market: Market Restraints and Impact

VII. Asia Pacific Power Rental Market: Market Trends

a. Alternative Fuels

b. Energy Efficiency

c. Technology

d. Carbon Emission

e. Emerging Opportunities

VIII. COVID-19 Impact

a. COVID-19 Impact

b. Impact on Mining

c. Impact on Construction

d. Impact on Automotive Manufacturing

IX. Market Data

a. Revenue Forecast, 2020-2027

b. Market Drivers' Impact, 2020-2027

c. Market Share of Companies by Revenue, Asia Pacific, 2020

d. Market Share by Revenue, End User Industry (Mining, Utilities, Manufacturing,

Oil & Gas, Construction, Others) , Asia Pacific, 2020

e. Market Share by Revenue, by Fuel Type (Diesel-based vs. Gas-based), Asia Pacific, 2020

f. Market Shares by Revenues, by Generator Size (<500 kW, 500 kW-1 MW, > 1MW), Asia Pacific, 2020

g. Market Shares by Revenues, by Application (Prime, Continuous, Standby), Asia Pacific, 2020

X. Company Profiles

XI. About the Analyst



Companies Mentioned

Aggreko plc

APR Energy LLC

Atlas Copco AB

Aver Asia (S) Pte Ltd

CAPS Australia Pty Ltd

Caterpillar Inc.

Coates Hire Ltd

Cummins Inc

East Coast Generators

Energy Power Systems Australia Pty Ltd

GoRental LLP

Hirepool Ltd.

Kohler Co. (Clarke Energy)

Macfarlane Generators Pty. Limited

Pace Power & Air

PowerGen Australia Pty Ltd

PR Power Australia

PT Sumberdaya Sewatama

RMG Industrial

Total Generators

TransDiesel Ltd



