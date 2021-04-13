New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Federated Learning Solutions Market by Application, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06061649/?utm_source=GNW

Various factors such as the potential to enable companies to leverage a shared ML model collaboratively by keeping data on devices and the capability to enable predictive features on smart devices without impacting user experience and leaking private information are expected to offer growth opportunities for federated learning solutions during the forecast period.



As per AS-IS scenario, among verticals, the manufacturing segment to grow at a the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The federated learning solutions market is segmented on verticals into BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, retail and eCommerce, energy and utilities, and manufacturing, and other verticals (telecommunications and IT, media and entertainment, and government).As per AS-IS scenario, the healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Moreover, the manufacturing vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the increasing focus on Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the rise in competition, manufacturing companies are prioritizing the analysis of data collected from numerous sources, including web, mobile, stores, and social media.



As per AS-IS scenario, among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As per AS-IS scenario, the federated learning solutions market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. The increase in the adoption of emerging technologies, such as big data analytics, AI, and IoT, and ongoing developments to introduce data regulations, as well as focus on hyper-personalization and contextual recommendation in support of budding eCommerce markets in key countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to drive the growth of federated learning solutions in the region.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the federated learning solutions market.

• By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20%

• By Region: North America: 25%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, MEA: 10%, and Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering federated learning solutions and research projects.It profiles major vendors in the global federated learning solutions market.



The major vendors in the global federated learning solutions market are NVIDIA (US), Cloudera (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Owkin (US), Intellegens (UK), DataFleets (US), Edge Delta (US), Enveil (US), Lifebit (UK), Secure AI Labs (US), Sherpa.ai (Spain), Decentralized Machine Learning (Singapore), and Consilient (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the federated learning solutions market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as verticals and regions.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, key initiatives, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall federated learning solutions market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

