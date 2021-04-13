The global silica flour market size is projected to grow from USD 563 million in 2021 to USD 684 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9%

New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silica Flour Market by Type, End Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06061648/?utm_source=GNW





In terms of both value and volume, quartz segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026.



The quartz segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.Quartz is estimated to be the largest segment in the silica flour market in 2020.

Quartz is extensively used in the production of paints, cosmetics, fiberglass, silicone rubber, and ceramic and in oil well cementing. The hardness, high density, and high chemical resistance offered by quartz flour are likely to contribute to the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



In terms of both value and volume, fiberglass is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for silica flour.



Fiberglass is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the silica flour market.Fiberglass is a fiber-reinforced plastic in which the reinforcement material is a glass fiber.



Properties such as high strength and low weight make fiberglass preferable for use in composite and insulation applications in the construction, automotive, and wind energy industries. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the keen interest of contractors and builders to use silica flour to produce fiberglass for construction activities (as a construction and insulation material), especially in the emerging economies of APAC and South America.



In terms of both value and volume, the APAC silica flour market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for silica flour as a result of the expansion of the construction industries due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward infrastructural development.



The growing population and rapid urbanization are among the key factors propelling industry expansion in this region. The growing fiberglass, cosmetics, foundry, construction, and glass & clay industries in several APAC countries are fueling silica flour demand in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the silica flour market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

•?By Designation: C-level: 40%, D-level: 35%, and Others: 25%

•?By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 35%, APAC: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 15%, and South America: 5%



The global silica flour market comprises major manufacturers, such as U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (US), Sibelco Group (Belgium), Adwan Chemical Industries Company (Saudi Arabia), Sil Industrial Minerals (Canada), and AGSCO Corporation (US), amongst others.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the silica flour market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, end use, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the silica flour market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall silica flour market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06061648/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________