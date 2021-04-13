The delivery robots market is expected to grow from USD 212 million in 2021 to USD 957 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.1% during 2021–2026

New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Delivery Robots Market with COVID-19 Impact by Load Carrying Capacity, Components, Number of Wheels, End-User Industry And Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730822/?utm_source=GNW



More than 50.0 Kg to account for the largest market size by 2021

The market for more than 50.0 Kg is estimated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. Owing to the major application of delivery robots with a load carrying capacity of more than 50 kg in the retail industry, the market for these robots was valued to be the highest during the forecast period. Further, the existing challenge of traffic congestion that restricts the easy movement of autonomous vehicles puts limitations on the dimensions of robots. Hence, the growth of the market for delivery robots with a load carrying capacity of up to 10.00 kg is driven by their small form factor.



The delivery robots market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The rising demand for delivery robots in the retail industry, along with the growing aging population, is expected to drive the growth of the delivery robots market in China during the forecast period. The market in South Korea is expected to be valued at USD 14.7 million by 2026, growing at the highest CAGR of 40.1% during the forecast period. The lack of regulations or standards to operate fully autonomous robots is expected to fuel the growth of the delivery robots market in South Korea.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with C-level executives, managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in delivery robots market.



Break-up of profiles of primary participants for the report is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives –40%, Directors – 40%, and Managers – 20%

• By Region: North America - 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 10%



Major players in the delivery robots market are as follows:

• Starship Technologies (US)

• JD.com (China)

• Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific (Singapore)

• Savioke(US)

• Nuro(US)

• Amazon Robotics(US)

• Robby Technologies(US)

• Boston Dynamics(US)

• Robomart(US)

• Eliport (Spain)



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the delivery robots market based on Load Carrying Capacity, Component, Number of Wheels, Speed Limit, End-User Industry, and geography. It also analyzes competitive developments such as product launches and developments, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and expansions carried out by key players to grow in the market.



