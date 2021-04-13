Worldwide Biohazard Bags Industry to 2025 - Competitive Analysis with Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biohazard Bags Market (2020-2025) by Material, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biohazard Bags Market is estimated to be USD 323.24 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 440.80 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4 %.



Market Dynamics



The major driving factor of the global biohazard bags market is the rapidly increasing number of hospitals and pathology centres across the globe, which fuels the growth of the global biohazard bags market over the forecast period. Aging population along with stringent government regulations to use biohazard bags by the healthcare organizations for the safety of patients will help to push the global biohazard bags market towards significant growth across various developed and developing countries. Moreover, robust growth in pharmaceutical industry across the globe, owing to the rising demand formedicines, will lead the global biohazard bags market to high growth.



Market Segmentation



The Global Biohazard Bags Market is segmented further based on Material, Application, End User and Geography.



By Material, the market is classified into Polypropylene, Low-density Polyethylene, High-density Polyethylene and Cellophane.



By Application, the market is classified into Infectious Waste, Chemical and Pharmaceutical Waste, General Healthcare Waste and Other Wastes.



By End User, the market is classified amongst Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Research centers, Pharmaceutical and biotech companies, Chemical industry, and other users.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is the largest market.



Recent Developments



1. On 22 April 2020, offered many necessities for lab and hospital workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. They offer products like medical device covers, multi-compartment specimen collection bags and 95kPa biohazard transport bags.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Bel-Art SP Scienceware, Dynalab Corp., Heathrow Scientific, MiniGrip, TufPak, Cole-Parmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, International Plastics Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Desco Medical India, Biomedical Waste Solutions, Stericycle, Veolia, Daniel Health, Abdos Labtech, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Biohazard Bags Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increased demand forhazardous bags in hospitals due to the rising COVID-19 cases globally

4.2.1.2 Stringent regulatory guidelines for effective waste management across the globe

4.2.1.3 Growing healthcare industry especially in developing countries

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Market competition and substitutes

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increased requirement of efficient waste management systems.

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Lack of awareness regarding health hazards associated with medical waste

4.2.4.2 Lack of training for proper disposal of medical waste

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Biohazard Bags Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polypropylene

6.3 Low-density Polyethylene

6.4 High-density Polyethylene

6.5 Cellophane



7 Global Biohazard Bags Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Infectious Waste

7.3 Chemical and Pharmaceutical Waste

7.4 General Healthcare Waste

7.5 Other Wastes



8 Global Biohazard Bags Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Diagnostics Laboratories

8.4 Laboratories and research centers

8.5 Pharmaceutical and biotech companies

8.6 Chemical industry

8.7 Others



9 Global Biohazard Bags Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bel-Art SP Scienceware

11.2 Dynalab Corp.

11.3 Heathrow Scientific

11.4 MiniGrip

11.5 TufPak

11.6 Cole-Parmer

11.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.8 International Plastics Inc.

11.9 Merck & Co., Inc.

11.10 Desco Medical India

11.11 Biomedical Waste Solutions

11.12 Stericycle

11.13 Veolia

11.14 Daniel Health

11.15 Abdos Labtech

11.16 Transcendia

11.17 Fisher Scientific

11.18 SUEZ, REMONDIS

11.19 Sharps Compliance

11.20 Beaufy Group Ltd.

11.21 Bound Tree Medical (Sarnova)

11.22 Tongcheng Tianbai Plastic Co. Ltd.

11.23 W.W. Grainger Inc.

11.24 Lithey Inc

11.25 Global Packaging Solutions

11.26 Champion Plastics

11.27 Dana Poly Inc.

11.28 Propper Manufacturing

11.29 International Plastics Inc.,



12 Appendix

12.1 Questionnaire



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ek1e8