Worldwide Sinus Dilation Devices Industry to 2028 - Key Market Opportunities

The "Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sinus dilation devices are primarily being used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, ENT clinics or in office-based settings to dilate the sinus during sinus infection, in order to clear the blocked sinuses. The global sinus dilation devices market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.98% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Factors such as increasing incidences of chronic sinusitis (CNS) globally, increasing collaborations between companies for the research and development of new products, and the increasing number of product launch in the recent years are anticipated to promote the growth of the global sinus dilation devices market. Additionally, factors such as the increasing prevalence of sinusitis, increasing preferences for minimally invasive surgical procedures and equipment and the advancements in sinus dilation devices are anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.



The global sinus dilation devices market consists of segments that are segmented by patient type, product type, balloon diameter, procedure, end-user, and by region. The balloon diameter segment is further divided into less than 5mm, 5-10mm, and greater than 10mm. Out of these segments, the segment for less than 5mm in the global sinus dilation devices market is projected to hold the largest market share, backed by the increasing application of less than 5mm balloon sinuplasty devices in pediatric patients.



Based on region, the global sinus dilation devices market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, out of which, the market in North America is projected to reach USD 1108 million by the end of 2028. Factors such as the increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, which is projected to accelerate the R&D activities and help in the development of advanced treatment modalities offering effective results, is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global sinus dilation devices market are Acclarent, Inc., Stryker, Medtronic, InnAccel Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Dalent Medical, Smith & Nephew, Intersect ENT, Inc., Olympus America, and Coronado Medical.

Key Topics Covered:



Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product overview



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research process

2.1.1. Primary research

2.1.1.1. Sinus dilation device vendors

2.1.1.2. End-users

2.1.2. Secondary research

2.1.3. Market size estimation



3. Executive Summary- Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market



4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1. Raw material procurement

4.1.1. Profiles of major suppliers

4.1.2. Price trend analysis

4.2. Manufacturing

4.2.1. Major manufacturers, by region

4.2.2. Mapping for major raw material suppliers and sinus dilation devices manufacturers

4.2.3. Analysis on payment policies

4.2.4. Investment analysis

4.3. Distribution

4.3.1. Major distributors & suppliers of sinus dilation devices, by region

4.4. End-user outlook

4.4.1. Annual demand for sinus dilation devices from major end-users

4.4.1.1. Hospitals

4.4.1.2. Ambulatory surgical centres

4.4.1.3. ENT clinics



5. Regulatory landscape

5.1. Manufacturing standards & compliances

5.2. Regulatory impact analysis



6. Analysis of market dynamics

6.1. Growth drivers

6.2. Market trends



7. Key market opportunities

7.1. Product based

7.2. Procedure based

7.3. Patient type based

7.4. Geography based



8. Impact of covid-19 on the Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market

8.1. Impact on raw material procurement

8.2. Impact on market strategy

8.3. Impact on the production

8.4. Impact on sales

8.5. Impact on end-use applications

8.6. Impact on pricing

8.7. Impact on trade

8.8. Impact on key market players



9. Key market opportunities

9.1. Strategic competitive opportunities

9.2. Geographic opportunities

9.3. End-use based opportunities



10. Regional analysis on the basis of patient type

10.1. Strategic competitive opportunities



11. Analysis on the global sinus dilation devices ecosystem

11.1. North America

11.1.1. Leading sinus dilation devices manufacturers and distributor

11.1.2. Analysis on the end-user profile

11.1.2.1. Major end-user industries

11.1.2.2. Analysis on end-user size

11.1.2.3. Key end-user profile

11.1.3. Price trend analysis (USD million)

11.2. Latin America

11.2.1. Leading sinus dilation devices manufacturers and distributor

11.2.2. Analysis on the end-user profile

11.2.2.1. Major end-user industries

11.2.2.2. Analysis on end-user size

11.2.2.3. Key end-user profile

11.2.3. Price trend analysis (USD million)

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Leading sinus dilation devices manufacturers and distributor

11.3.2. Analysis on the end-user profile

11.3.2.1. Major end-user industries

11.3.2.2. Analysis on end-user size

11.3.2.3. Key end-user profile

11.3.3. Price trend analysis (USD million)

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. Leading sinus dilation devices manufacturers and distributor

11.4.2. Analysis on the end-user profile

11.4.2.1. Major end-user industries

11.4.2.2. Analysis on end-user size

11.4.2.3. Key end-user profile

11.4.3. Price trend analysis (USD million)

11.5. Middle east and Africa

11.5.1. Leading sinus dilation devices manufacturers and distributor

11.5.2. Analysis on the end-user profile

11.5.2.1. Major end-user industries

11.5.2.2. Analysis on end-user size

11.5.2.3. Key end-user profile

11.5.3. Price trend analysis (USD million)



12. Competitive landscape

12.1. Competitive benchmarking

12.2. Detailed overview

12.3. Assessment of key offerings

12.4. Analysis of growth strategies

12.5. Exhaustive analysis on key financial indicators

12.6. SWOT analysis

12.7. Company assessment



13. Global sinus dilation devices market outlook

13.1. By value, 2019-2028 (USD million)

13.2. By patient type

13.2.1. Adult patients, 2019-2028 (USD million)

13.2.2. Pediatric patients, 2019-2028 (USD million)

13.2.2.1. Competitive analysis

13.2.2.2. Market dynamics

13.2.2.2.1. Drivers

13.2.2.2.2. Restraints

13.2.2.2.3. Opportunities

13.2.2.2.4. Trends

13.2.2.3. Covid-19 impact analysis

13.2.2.3.1. Market value & growth (quarterly market analysis, 2020-2023)

13.2.2.3.2. Competitive strategy analysis

13.2.2.3.3. Impact on demand

13.2.2.3.4. Impact on revenue of existing companies

13.2.2.3.5. Impact on new entrants

13.3. Adult

13.3.1. By product type

13.3.1.1. Balloon sinuplasty devices, 2019-2028 (USD million)

13.3.1.2. Sinus stents/implants, 2019-2028 (USD million)

13.3.2. By balloon diameter

13.3.2.1. < 5mm, 2019-2028 (USD million)

13.3.2.2. 5-10mm, 2019-2028 (USD million)

13.3.2.3. >10mm, 2019-2028 (USD million)

13.3.3. By procedure

13.3.3.1. Standalone sinus dilation, 2019-2028 (USD million)

13.3.3.2. Hybrid sinus dilation, 2019-2028 (USD million)

13.3.4. By end user

13.3.4.1. Hospitals, 2019-2028F (USD million), 2019-2028 (USD million)

13.3.4.2. Ambulatory surgical centers, 2019-2028F (USD million)

13.3.4.3. ENT clinics, 2019-2028F (USD million)

13.4. Paediatric

13.4.1. By product type

13.4.1.1. Balloon sinuplasty devices, 2019-2028 (USD million)

13.4.1.2. Sinus stents/implants, 2019-2028 (USD million)

13.4.2. By balloon diameter

13.4.2.1. < 5mm, 2019-2028 (USD million)

13.4.2.2. 5-10mm, 2019-2028 (USD million)

13.4.2.3. > 10mm

13.4.3. By procedure

13.4.3.1. Standalone sinus dilation, 2019-2028 (USD million)

13.4.3.2. Hybrid sinus dilation, 2019-2028 (USD million)

13.4.4. By end user

13.4.4.1. Hospitals, 2019-2028F (USD million)

13.4.4.2. Ambulatory surgical centers, 2019-2028F (USD million)

13.4.4.3. ENT clinics, 2019-2028F (USD million)



14. Regional analysis

14.1. North America, 2019-2028F (USD million)

14.2. Latin America, 2019-2028F (USD million)

14.3. Europe, 2019-2028F (USD million)

14.4. Asia Pacific, 2019-2028F (USD million)

14.5. Middle East & Africa, 2019-2028F (USD million)



