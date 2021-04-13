New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096303/?utm_source=GNW



This report evaluates the commercial aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO) market for the period, 2020-2030. Commercial aircraft MRO is a critical requirement for safety reasons, ensuring that aircraft, including engines and components meet standards of airworthiness as determined by national and international aviation regulators. Primary activities in commercial aircraft MRO focus around heavy airframe maintenance, engine repair and overhaul, component repair and overhaul, and line maintenance. Supplementing these tasks are support services such as logistics, material management, exchange and leasing to customers to add value.



Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Dynamics:

• Rising Aviation Industry

• Increasing Air Travel Across Developing Economies

• Rising Aircraft Aftermarket Industry

• Increasing Demand for MRO Services



Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Segmentation 2020-2030:

By Aircraft Type, 2020-2030 (USD Million)

• Narrowbody Aircraft

• Widebody Aircraft

• Regional Aircraft

• Turboprop Aircraft



By Product, 2020-2030 (USD Million)

• Engine MRO

• Heavy Airframe Maintenance

• Component MRO

• Line Maintenance



By Geography, 2020-2030 (USD Million)



• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market: Top 10 Companies

• Safran SA

• Air France-KLM Group

• Airbus Group

• Honeywell Corporation

• Rolls-Royce plc

• General Dynamics Corporation

• GE Aviation

• United Technologies Corporation

• Deutsche Lufthansa AG

• MTU Aero Engines AG

