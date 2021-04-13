The Kenya Bottled Water Report, Featuring Market Players Alphine Coolers, Aquamist, Kadolta Limited, Kevian Limited, Quencher and Waba

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Kenya Bottled Water Report - Market, Process, Production and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report looks at the Bottled Water Business in Kenya. Ten years ago bottled water companies were targeting corporate and high-income consumers. There was a perception that the mass market consumer wouldn't be willing to spend on bottled water.
However, the realities of urban life, weather conditions, lower production costs, and a shift towards healthier lifestyles enticed consumers across all income groups to purchase bottled water.
The result of this is a non-stop rise in demand. At the least, the bottled water industry in Kenya is now valued at USD.0.6B. The market is headed towards maturity, a point with well-structured consumer segments, proper regulation, and lower volatility in terms of entry and exit.
This report takes a very holistic approach to the industry critically analyzing all the key players: Consumers, Retailers, Wholesalers, Bottled water companies, Water sources, Equipment suppliers, and Regulators.
The report details the setup process, operational dynamics, market-entry, tips, tricks and financial aspects including per litre production costs and margins.
The report will help you understand in the rawest of forms behaviours of the key players, existing and future opportunities, and possible feasibility of a bottled water business in Kenya.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview
- Bottled Water in Kenya: Notable Industry Movements
- Trends in The Bottled Water Business in Kenya
- Factors That Have Influenced Growth of The Bottled Water Business in Kenya
2. The Future: Ease of Entry
- Why Get Into The Water Business At This Point?
- Bottled Water Products in the Kenyan Market:
- Types of Water
- Mineral Water
- Purified Water
- Sparkling water
- Flavoured Water
- Spring Water
- Popularity of Purified Water
- What Kind of Water To Pack?
3. Product Details: Packaging Quantities in Kenya
- 300 Milliliters
- 500 Milliliters
- 1 Litre
- 1.25 Litres& 1.5 Litres
- 2 Litres - 10 Litres
- 18.9 Litres
- Bulking
- What Quantity To Start With?
- Product Details: Packaging Material in Kenya
- Plastic
- Satchet Packaging
- Glass Packaging
- What Packaging Material to Use?
4. Product Details: Packaging Design
- Should You Invest In A Custom Design?
- Bottle Design: Some Examples
5. Industry Review
- Market Segmentation in Kenya
- Segment Characteristics - What They Mean
- Market Segments - Pro & Cons
6. Consumer Profiles
- Primary Consumers
- Secondary Customers
7. Competition: What Exists
- Value of The Industry
- Sample Brand Characteristics
- Differentiation
- Best Selling Brand
- Focusing on Smaller Markets
- Mid and High Income Brands
- Best Selling: Why?
- Second Tier Brands
- Best Selling Vs Slow Selling
- A Note On Brand Strength
- SWOT
8. Consumer Conversations
- Frequency of Purchase
- Preference for Bottled Water
- Trust Signals
- Choice of Purchase Point
- Purchas Process
- Brand Choice
- Negative Experience
- Discovering New Brands
9. Retailer Conversations
- What Determines Brand to Stock
- What Influences Sales
- Quantities Sold In A Day
- Willingness Stock A New Brand
- Retailer Expectations
- Purchase Process
- Distribution Channels
- Positioning and Distribution: An Example
10. Production Plan
- Production Process Overview
- Contaminants and Water Treatment Methods
- Types of Contaminants
- Types of Water Filtration Methods
- Physical Filtration
- Lables
- Seals
- Shrink Wrapper
- Other Equipment
- Non Purification Equipment
- Equipment - Possible Set Up
- Example: Large Scale Ideal Set Up
- Equipment Suppliers
- Equipment Prices
- Possible Equipment Set Up
- Premises
- Premises: Activities
- Key Considerations In Premises
- Layout: Example 1
- Layout: Example 2
- Premises: Possible Renovations
- Source of Water
- Tap Water
- Borehole
- Possible Quantity of Water Required
- Manpower
- Possible Lean Set Up
- Licenses
11. Revenue
- Cost of Water
- Cost of the Empty Bottle
- Cost of the Lables
- Cost of Seals
- Shrink Wrapper
- Operational Costs
- Cost of Marketing & Distribution
- Miscellaneous Costs
- Total Cost
- Margins
- Break even
- Capital Breakdown
- Notes on Capital
- A Note on Excise Duty
- Case Study: 18.9 litres
- Water Vending Kiosks
Companies Mentioned
- Alphine Coolers
- Aquamist
- Atlas Limited
- Brookside Limited
- Coca-Cola Limited
- Dayliff & Shirtliff
- Grange Park
- Highlands
- Kadolta Limited
- Keringet
- Kevian Limited
- Nero Water
- Quencher
- Sameer
- Waba
