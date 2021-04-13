The Kenya Bottled Water Report, Featuring Market Players Alphine Coolers, Aquamist, Kadolta Limited, Kevian Limited, Quencher and Waba

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Kenya Bottled Water Report - Market, Process, Production and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the Bottled Water Business in Kenya. Ten years ago bottled water companies were targeting corporate and high-income consumers. There was a perception that the mass market consumer wouldn't be willing to spend on bottled water.

However, the realities of urban life, weather conditions, lower production costs, and a shift towards healthier lifestyles enticed consumers across all income groups to purchase bottled water.

The result of this is a non-stop rise in demand. At the least, the bottled water industry in Kenya is now valued at USD.0.6B. The market is headed towards maturity, a point with well-structured consumer segments, proper regulation, and lower volatility in terms of entry and exit.

This report takes a very holistic approach to the industry critically analyzing all the key players: Consumers, Retailers, Wholesalers, Bottled water companies, Water sources, Equipment suppliers, and Regulators.

The report details the setup process, operational dynamics, market-entry, tips, tricks and financial aspects including per litre production costs and margins.

The report will help you understand in the rawest of forms behaviours of the key players, existing and future opportunities, and possible feasibility of a bottled water business in Kenya.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

Bottled Water in Kenya: Notable Industry Movements

Trends in The Bottled Water Business in Kenya

Factors That Have Influenced Growth of The Bottled Water Business in Kenya

2. The Future: Ease of Entry

Why Get Into The Water Business At This Point?

Bottled Water Products in the Kenyan Market:

Types of Water

Mineral Water

Purified Water

Sparkling water

Flavoured Water

Spring Water

Popularity of Purified Water

What Kind of Water To Pack?

3. Product Details: Packaging Quantities in Kenya

300 Milliliters

500 Milliliters

1 Litre

1.25 Litres& 1.5 Litres

2 Litres - 10 Litres

18.9 Litres

Bulking

What Quantity To Start With?

Product Details: Packaging Material in Kenya

Plastic

Satchet Packaging

Glass Packaging

What Packaging Material to Use?

4. Product Details: Packaging Design

Should You Invest In A Custom Design?

Bottle Design: Some Examples

5. Industry Review

Market Segmentation in Kenya

Segment Characteristics - What They Mean

Market Segments - Pro & Cons

Market Segments - Pro & Cons

6. Consumer Profiles

Primary Consumers

Secondary Customers

7. Competition: What Exists

Value of The Industry

Sample Brand Characteristics

Differentiation

Best Selling Brand

Focusing on Smaller Markets

Mid and High Income Brands

Best Selling: Why?

Second Tier Brands

Best Selling Vs Slow Selling

A Note On Brand Strength

SWOT

8. Consumer Conversations

Frequency of Purchase

Preference for Bottled Water

Trust Signals

Choice of Purchase Point

Purchas Process

Brand Choice

Negative Experience

Discovering New Brands

9. Retailer Conversations

What Determines Brand to Stock

What Influences Sales

Quantities Sold In A Day

Willingness Stock A New Brand

Retailer Expectations

Purchase Process

Distribution Channels

Positioning and Distribution: An Example

10. Production Plan

Production Process Overview

Contaminants and Water Treatment Methods

Types of Contaminants

Types of Water Filtration Methods

Physical Filtration

Lables

Seals

Shrink Wrapper

Other Equipment

Non Purification Equipment

Equipment - Possible Set Up

Example: Large Scale Ideal Set Up

Equipment Suppliers

Equipment Prices

Possible Equipment Set Up

Premises

Premises: Activities

Key Considerations In Premises

Layout: Example 1

Layout: Example 2

Premises: Possible Renovations

Source of Water

Tap Water

Borehole

Possible Quantity of Water Required

Manpower

Possible Lean Set Up

Licenses

11. Revenue

Cost of Water

Cost of the Empty Bottle

Cost of the Lables

Cost of Seals

Shrink Wrapper

Operational Costs

Cost of Marketing & Distribution

Miscellaneous Costs

Total Cost

Margins

Break even

Capital Breakdown

Notes on Capital

A Note on Excise Duty

Case Study: 18.9 litres

Water Vending Kiosks



