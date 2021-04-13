New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04911757/?utm_source=GNW

Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery Market–our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

The increasing consumption of crude oil in energy generation, transportation, petroleum products etc. coupled with growing need for energy security within a country expected to drive implementation of CEOR technologies



Key questions answered in this exclusive report are:

• What are the implication to oil prices of CEOR projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

• How viable is extracted oil through these processes in the global trade due to prices?

• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the market?

Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of oil prices on CEOR, project profiles and recent developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.



Discover sales predictions for the world, country market and submarkets



Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery: By Type

• Polymer

• Surfactant Polymer

• ASP

• Other Chemicals



Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery: By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 19 leading national markets:

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Colombia

• Venezuela

• Argentina

• Rest of LATAM

• North Sea

• UAE

• Oman

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

• China

• India

• Indonesia

• Thailand

• Malaysia

• Russia

• Angola

• Rest of the World



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery Market will surpass $xx billion in 2020, our work calculates. We forecast strong revenue growth through to 2030, especially in countries with experience in handling EOR projects. Some of the leading companies in the market are PetroChina Company Limited (CNPC), International Petroleum Corporation (IPC), and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) among others.



How the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery Market report helps you

In summary, our 430+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:



Revenue forecasts to 2030 for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, with forecasts for Type of Chemical and Application forecasted at a global and regional level



Revenue forecasts to 2030 for 19 key national markets – See forecasts for the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, China, India, Indonesia, the North Sea and Russia among other prominent economies.



Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery Market. Some of the company's profiled in this report include PetroChina Company Limited (CNPC), International Petroleum Corporation (IPC), China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Cenovus Energy Inc., Murphy Oil Corporation, Petroleum Development Oman, Sinopec Group (China Petrochemical Corporation), Canadian Natural Resources (CNRL), Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd., BP p.l.c, Oil & Gas Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC), Equinor ASA, OMV AG, Rosneft Oil Company, and Total SA.



Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.



Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. This study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery Market and leading companies. You will find data, trends, predictions, expert opinions, oil & gas outlook for the future, cost structure, and impact of oil prices in the report.

