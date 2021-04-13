Global $10.7 Billion Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market to 2031

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global military unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.29% with a cumulative value of US$10.7 billion over the forecast period.

The demand for military UGV is anticipated to be witnessed in the North American and European regions, especially in countries such as the US, Russia, France, Spain, Poland and the UK. The European region will hold the largest position globally, exhibiting a steady pace of growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 4.76%.



The global military unmanned ground vehicle market is expected to be led by Europe, with a revenue share of 46.5%, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. UGVs have proven to be exceedingly useful during peacekeeping missions and the ongoing global war on terror, and are finding applications across Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions and combat roles. Furthermore, enhanced capabilities in areas such as endurance, data processing, and communications has broadened the use of UGVs in both defense and intelligence roles.



Combat UGV is expected to be the largest segment of the global military UGV market over the forecast period. There are several major Combat UGV acquisition programs currently being implemented around the world, including the US' Robotic Combat vehicles (Light & Medium), Ukraine's Camel UGV, Russia's Kapitan robotic complex UGV, Marker UGV, Nakhlebnik UGV and Soratnik UGV among others.

The Combat UGV segment is expected to account for 42.3% of the total market over the forecast period, primarily driven by procurement programs in countries such as the US, the UAE, Russia, Turkey, Italy and Ukraine among others. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the dominant market for Combat UGVs throughout this decade, followed by North America and Europe accounting for the second and third largest markets in this segment



Key Highlights

The global military unmanned ground vehicle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.29% over the forecast period.

The global military unmanned ground vehicle market is classified across various categories; Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) UGV, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) UGV, Logistics UGV, Combat UGV, Mine-Clearing and Engineering UGV.

The global unmanned ground vehicle market is expected to be led by Europe with a revenue share of 46.5%. The growth in Europe market is attributed to spending by countries such as the UK, Russia and France among others.

Combat UGV is expected to be the largest segment of the unmanned ground vehicle market over the forecast period.

Who Should Buy

Defence Startup's, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Defence Planners, Venture Capital Firms, Government Agencies, Head of Marketing, Head of Sales, CEOs and Senior Executives.

The concerned stakeholders can utilize the report to identify high growth segments and customize their offerings to match the project requirements.

The Venture Capital Firms can utilize the project details, growth rate, and market size to identify and fund high potential startups.

Reasons to Buy

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global unmanned ground vehicle over the next ten years

Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different unmanned ground vehicle segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

Identify the major channels that are driving the global unmanned ground vehicle market, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the defense ministries of different countries within the global unmanned ground vehicle market

Make correct business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of detailed profiles of the top unmanned ground vehicle providers around the world. The company profiles also includes information about the key products, alliances, recent contract awarded, and financial analysis, wherever available

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Demand Drivers: Internal and External security threats

Trends: Indigenous development of UGVs in emerging markets

Technological Developments: Improvising of Artificial intelligence (AI), Sensors and Miniaturization

Key Challenges: Challenges to Autonomous Navigation in Complex Urban

Terrain

Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Segment Analysis

Segment Analysis: Combat UGV

Segment Analysis: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance UGV

Segment Analysis: Logistics UGV

Segment Analysis: Explosive Ordnance Disposal UGV

Segment Analysis: Mine Clearing and Engineering UGV

Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Regional Analysis

Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Regional Overview, 2021 and 2031

Regional Analysis: Europe

Regional Analysis: North America

Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific 34

Regional Analysis: Middle East

Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Trend Analysis

Leading Segments in Key Countries

Country Analysis 9 leading countries

Market Size and CAGR Growth Analysis, 2021 2031

Change in Market Share, 2021 2031

Segmental Share (%), 2021 2031

Country Share (%), 2021 2031

Major Suppliers

Segmental Analysis

Key Programs Analysis

Description of Key Programs

Delivery Period, Units and Total Expenditure

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Competitive Analysis 9 Leading Companies

Major Products and Services

Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit

Financial Deal and Contracts

Companies Mentioned

FLIR Systems Inc

Safran SA

BAE Systems

Radiozavod JSC

QinetiQ Group Plc

Kalashnikov Group

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS)

Northrop Grumman

Milrem Robotics

Aselsan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45uc8c