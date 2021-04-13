Wind Energy Market worth $180 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The wind energy market value is projected to cross USD 180 Billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing investments toward renewable addition in the energy mix coupled with stringent emission norms will proliferate the business outlook.

≤ 2 MW wind energy plants segment is anticipated to witness a noteworthy deployment owing to the ongoing influx of investments across the residential and commercial sector. High efficiency and low operating cost are few of the prominent factors complementing the deployment of these units across small-scale industries. Moreover, increasing infrastructural development of restaurants and other commercial establishments will positively impact the adoption of ≤ 2 MW capacity plants across these buildings in the forecast period.

Offshore wind energy market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth on account of availability of uniform wind flows and high efficiency across the oceans. Rising industry expertise pertaining to the offshore wind farm installations coupled with ongoing efforts to enhance the product life cycle will stimulate the segmental growth of the market over the forecast timeline.

Easy availability of raw materials coupled with ongoing technological advancements across the support structure components will fuel the product penetration across the globe. Moreover, increasing investments in R&D activities by the component manufacturers to enhance the efficiency of the overall plant will further augment the business outlook across the globe.

Some major findings of wind energy market report include:

Rapid urbanization and industrialization across developing nations will propel the wind energy industry demand.

Burgeoning electricity demand across the globe is anticipated to boost the technology deployment.

Rising investments across clean energy sector will enhance the industry outlook.

Ongoing adoption of off grid & distributed energy systems will stimulate wind energy technology demand.

Key players operating across the wind energy industry are Suzlon, Siemens, MHI Vestas, EOLINK, Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd. and Goldwind amongst others.

Residential sector is set to witness a growth in deployment of wind energy on account of favourable governmental policies for the adoption of renewable technologies. Growing disposable income coupled with rising consumer awareness toward clean energy adoption will further complement the product adoption.

North America wind energy market will see a noteworthy growth in the coming years on account of rapid technological advancements in the region coupled with growing demand for sustainable energy technologies. The respective governments across the region have introduced strict regulations to curb the carbon footprint, which will favour the wind energy penetration.

