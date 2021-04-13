Cruise America and The Dyrt PRO Partner Up to Tackle Growing RV Camping Demand

RV camping continues to increase and is projected to grow another 35% over the next 5 years.



With the largest rental fleet in the US and almost 50 years in business, Cruise America provides RVs equipped for any outdoor adventure.

The Dyrt PRO, with premium search features and over 1 million campsites, reviews, and tips, has quickly become the top camping search platform.



PORTLAND, Ore., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, top camping app The Dyrt confirmed its partnership with Cruise America to improve camping trips for RV renters.

Cruise America will provide customers with memberships of The Dyrt PRO, the fastest growing camping search platform in the U.S. The Dyrt PRO is available on both app stores and the web.

This partnership comes at a key time, as people continue to plan more camping trips than ever.

“Historically, there have been 80 million Americans who camp, and we’re expecting that number to be heading closer to 100 million in 2021,” explained Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. “Meanwhile, our users are signing up for The Dyrt PRO at a rate 20x faster than this time last year. This partnership brings two high-growth companies together to make camping easier for our respective customers.”

Both The Dyrt and Cruise America see camping growth continuing to rise in 2021, and are rising to meet the demand.

“As the industry leader, we want to provide our customers the best camping resource. Rent with Cruise, camp with The Dyrt for a memorable RV vacation,” said Randall Smalley II, Executive of Global Marketing at Cruise America. “We are excited to partner with the top camping app to keep a high level of customer service during record growth.”

Cruise America renters will automatically receive free 90-day memberships to The Dyrt PRO with any rental, effective immediately.

About:

The Dyrt PRO

With over 1 million campsites, reviews, and tips, The Dyrt PRO offers the most comprehensive campground search features and camping discounts. Available on the web, iOS, and Android.

Cruise America

For almost 50 years, Cruise America has been a leader in RV rentals. With 132 locations and a fleet of 4,500 vehicles, Cruise America has provided outdoor experiences for millions of campers.

Press Contact: Maggie Fisher mfisher@thedyrt.com