| Source: Enedo Plc Enedo Plc

Vantaa, FINLAND

Enedo Plc    Stock Exchange Release   April 13, 2021 13:01   

Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act

Enedo Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.

Issuing company: Enedo Plc

Basis of announcement: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights

Complete name: Kyösti Kakkonen, Joensuu, Finland

Date of transaction and exceeding the threshold: 12.4.2021

Total position of person(s) subject to the notification obligations:

 % of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments% of totalTotal number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached11,72 11,7268 523 193
Position of previous notification (if applicable)    


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached/crossed:

Class/type of sharesNumber of shares and voting rightsNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 DirectIndirectDirectIndirect
 (SMA 9:5)(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)(SMA 9:5)(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000415252  8 031 421  11,72


Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both
Kyösti Kakkonen000
Kakkonen-Yhtiöt Oy000
Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy11,720
8 031 421

Further information: Kyösti Kakkonen owns 55,3% of Kakkonen-Yhtiöt Oy which owns 100% of Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy.


ENEDO PLC

Vesa Leino

President and CEO

For further information, please contact Mr. Vesa Leino, CEO, tel. +358 40 759 8956.

