Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release April 13, 2021 13:01
Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act
Enedo Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.
Issuing company: Enedo Plc
Basis of announcement: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights
Complete name: Kyösti Kakkonen, Joensuu, Finland
Date of transaction and exceeding the threshold: 12.4.2021
Total position of person(s) subject to the notification obligations:
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|% of total
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|11,72
|11,72
|68 523 193
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached/crossed:
|Class/type of shares
|Number of shares and voting rights
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
|Indirect
|Direct
|Indirect
|(SMA 9:5)
|(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|(SMA 9:5)
|(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000415252
|8 031 421
|11,72
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|Name
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both
|Kyösti Kakkonen
|0
|0
|0
|Kakkonen-Yhtiöt Oy
|0
|0
|0
|Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy
|11,72
|0
|8 031 421
Further information: Kyösti Kakkonen owns 55,3% of Kakkonen-Yhtiöt Oy which owns 100% of Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy.
ENEDO PLC
Vesa Leino
President and CEO
For further information, please contact Mr. Vesa Leino, CEO, tel. +358 40 759 8956.
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
ENEDO IN BRIEF
Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo’s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo’s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power Supplies and Power Systems. In 2020 the group’s revenue was EUR 38,5 million. Enedo has 354 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group’s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.enedopower.com