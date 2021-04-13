Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer (Value, Volume) Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Product, Application, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing demand for highly efficient and low-space utilizing energy storage systems to handle the electricity produced from solar, wind and hydropower generation units are primary factors driving the global hydrogen electrolyzers market during forecast period.

Moreover, increasing establishments of renewable power generation units across the globe coupled with growing investments by the organization in future sustainable technologies are contributing to the growth of hydrogen electrolyzer market during forecast period.



Among the Product segment in the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market (Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer and Solid Oxide Electrolyzer), Alkaline Electrolyzer segment leads the market. Alkaline electrolyzer operate by the principle of transportation of hydroxide ions via the electrolyte.

These are transferred from the cathode to the anode, while hydrogen is generated on the cathode side during the process. These electrolyzer use potassium or sodium hydroxide based liquid alkaline solution as an electrolyte. This type of electrolyzer is supplied by many companies, such as Tianjin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd. (THE), one of the leading suppliers of this equipment.



Based on Application (Power Plants, Energy Storage, Industrial Gases, Power to Gas and Others), Power Plants segment gains a considerable share. Electrolyzers are mainly used for the production of hydrogen with the help of electrolysis of water. They are widely used in the automotive industry for fuel cell electric vehicles as hydrogen can store large amounts of energy and release it when needed for industrial use.



The North America Region dominates the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market. In North America, collective government investments to boost the activities of renewable energy production units and decrease the production of electricity from coal-powered stations is expected to boost huge market demand for hydrogen electrolyzer during forecast period.



Key Target Audience

Hydrogen Electrolyzer Companies

Investors/Investment Bankers

Distributors

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2016-2026

4.3 Market Growth Rate, Year 2016-2026



5. Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Segmentation By Product (By Value, By Volume)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market: By Product

5.2 Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3 Alkaline Electrolyzer- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 Solid Oxide Electrolyzer- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Segmentation By Application (By Value, By Volume)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market: By Application

6.2 Power Plants- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.3 Energy Storage- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 Industrial Gases- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 Power to Gas- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.6 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market: By Region



8. North America Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market (Value, Volume): An Analysis (2016-2026)



9. Europe Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market (Value, Volume): An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Asia Pacific Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market (Value, Volume): An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Drivers

11.2 Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Restraints

11.3 Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market - By Product, By Value (Year-2026)

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market - By Application, By Value (Year-2026)

12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market - By Region, By Value (Year-2026)

12.2 Strategic Analysis

12.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2.2 Recent Industry Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share Analysis

13.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Nel Hydrogen

14.2 Hydrogenics

14.3 Mcphy

14.4 ITM Power

14.5 Plug Power

14.6 Giner, Inc.

14.7 AREVA H2Gen

14.8 ERGOSUP

14.9 Green Hydrogen Systems

14.10 Loop Energy Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6p5sr1





