Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPS Cell) Industry Report 2021: Methods of Commercializing iPSCs are Diverse and Continue to Expand

Dublin, April 13, 2021

The main objectives of this report are to describe the current status of iPSC research, patents, funding events, industry partnerships, biomedical applications, technologies, and clinical trials for the development of iPSC-based therapeutics.

Since the discovery of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) a large and thriving research product market has grown into existence, largely because the cells are non-controversial and can be generated directly from adult cells. It is clear that iPSCs represent a lucrative market segment because methods for commercializing this cell type are expanding every year and clinical studies investigating iPSCs are swelling in number.



Therapeutic applications of iPSCs have surged in recent years. 2013 was a landmark year in Japan because it saw the first cellular therapy involving the transplant of iPSCs into humans initiated at the RIKEN Center in Kobe, Japan. Led by Masayo Takahashi of the RIKEN Center for Developmental Biology (CDB), it investigated the safety of iPSC-derived cell sheets in patients with macular degeneration.

In another world-first, Cynata Therapeutics received approval in 2016 to launch the world's first formal clinical trial of an allogeneic iPSC-derived cell product (CYP-001) for the treatment of GvHD.

Riding the momentum within the CAR-T field, Fate Therapeutics is developing FT819, its "off-the-shelf" iPSC-derived CAR-T cell product candidate. Numerous physician-led studies using iPSCs are also underway in Japan, a leading country for basic and applied iPSC applications.



iPS Cell Market Competitors



Today, FUJIFILM CDI has emerged as one of the largest commercial players within the iPSC sector. FUJIFILM CDI was founded in 2004 by Dr. James Thomson at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who in 2007 derived iPSC lines from human somatic cells for the first time ever. The feat was accomplished simultaneously by Dr. Shinya Yamanaka's lab in Japan.



In 2009, ReproCELL, a company established as a venture company originating from the University of Tokyo and Kyoto University, made iPSC products commercially available for the first time with the launch of its human iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes, which it called ReproCario.



A European leader within the iPSC market is Ncardia, formed through the merger of Axiogenesis and Pluriomics. Founded in 2001, Axiogenesis initially focused on generating mouse embryonic stem cell-derived cells and assays, but after Yamanaka's iPSC technology became available, it became the first European company to license it in 2010. Ncardia's focus is on preclinical drug discovery and drug safety through the development of functional assays using human neuronal and cardiac cells.

In total, at least 68 distinct market competitors now offer various types of iPSC products, services, technologies and therapies.

iPS Cell Commercialization



Methods of commercializing induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) are diverse and continue to expand. iPSC cell applications include, but are not limited to:

Research Products: Market competitors provide iPSC specific tools to scientists worldwide, including human iPSC lines and differentiated cell types, as well as optimized reagents, protocols, differentiation kits, and more.

Drug Development & Discovery: iPSCs have the potential to transform drug discovery by providing physiologically relevant cells for compound identification, target validation, compound screening, and tool discovery.

Cellular Therapy: iPSCs are being explored in a diverse range of cell therapy applications for the purpose of reversing injury or disease.

Toxicology Screening: iPSCs can be used for toxicology screening, which is the use of stem cells or their derivatives (tissue-specific cells) to assess the safety of compounds or drugs within living cells.

Personalized Medicine: The use of techniques such as CRISPR enables precise, directed the creation of knock-outs and knock-ins (including single-base changes) in many cell types. Pairing iPSCs with genome editing technologies has added a new dimension to personalized medicine.

Disease Modelling: By generating iPSCs from patients with disorders of interest and differentiating them into disease-specific cells, iPSCs can effectively create disease models "in a dish."

Stem Cell Banking: iPSC repositories provide researchers with the opportunity to investigate a diverse range of conditions using iPSC-derived cell types produced from both healthy and diseased donors.

Other Applications: Other applications for iPSCs include areas like tissue engineering, 3D bioprinting, clean meat production, wildlife conservation, and more.

Since the discovery of iPSC technology in 2006, significant progress has been made in stem cell biology and regenerative medicine. New pathological mechanisms have been identified and explained, new drugs identified by iPSC screens are in the pipeline, and the first clinical trials employing human iPSC-derived cell types have been initiated.

