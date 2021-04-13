New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04364824/?utm_source=GNW



Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market–our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

Where is the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this newly updated report. This report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2030, assessing data, trends, opportunities, and business prospects there.



The global non-destructive market (NDT) is on the brink of accelerated development as demand from end-users such as automobile, shipping, aerospace, defence sectors rises. It will remain the key drivers for world industry sales with developments such as increasing industrialization, road and air network enhancement and oil storage building, oil pipeline production and pipeline production. The analyst anticipates that the companies which rely on their product range and marketing strategy will achieve a strategic advantage over other market players.



Drivers

• Increasing Life Span of Mature Infrastructure

• Outsourcing of Non-Core Activities

• Maintenance Optimization of Effective Operations

• Increasing Use of Monitoring Testing

• Continuous Advances in Electronics, Automation, and Robotics



Opportunities

• Growing Demand for NDT Inspection Services from Power Generation Industry

• Large-Scale Infrastructural Developments

• Use of Drones and Crawling Robots for NDT



Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets



By Offering

• NDT Services

• NDT Equipment



By Technique

• Ultrasonic Testing

• Visual Inspection Testing

• Magnetic Particle Testing

• Liquid Penetrant Testing

• Eddy Current Testing

• Radiographic Testing

• Acoustic Emission Testing

• Others



By End-Users

• Oil and Gas

• Power Generation

• Aerospace and Defence

• Automotive

• Infrastructure

• Manufacturing

• Others



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 16 leading national markets:



• North America

• U.S.

• Canada



• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



Some of the company's profiled in this report include Ashtead Technology, Inc., Bosello High Technology S.R.L., Fujifilm Holding Corporation, GE Measurement, Intertek Group PLC, Magnaflux Corporation, MISTRAS group, Nikon Metrology, Olympus Corporation, SSG SA, Sonatest Ltd., Zetec Inc., EDDYFI NDT, YXLON International, T.D. Williamson, Inc., Labquip NDT, and FPrimeC Solutions Inc.



