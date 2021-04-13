Global Medical Marijuana Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Aurora Cannabis, Cannabis Sativa & Canopy Growth Among Others

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Marijuana Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the medical marijuana market and it is poised to grow by $27.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. The report on the medical marijuana market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of product launches, increasing number of medical marijuana dispensaries, and plans to increase production and availability of medical marijuana by governments.

The medical marijuana market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing number of awareness campaigns as one of the prime reasons driving the medical marijuana market growth during the next few years. Also, launch of medical marijuana education programs and increase in funding for research and production of medical marijuana will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on medical marijuana market covers the following areas:

Medical marijuana market sizing

Medical marijuana market forecast

Medical marijuana market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical marijuana market vendors that include Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannabis Sativa Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc., DEMECAN Holding GmbH, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tilray Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc. Also, the medical marijuana market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Chronic pain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Nausea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cannabis Sativa Inc.

Canopy Growth Corp.

Cronos Group Inc.

DEMECAN Holding GmbH

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Tilray Inc.

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

