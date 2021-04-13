Worldwide Writing and Marking Instruments Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Writing and Marking Instruments Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the writing and marking instruments market and it is poised to grow by $6.25 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on writing and marking instruments market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing emphasis on product personalization and increasing demand for writing and marking instruments in education sector.

The writing and marking instruments market analysis includes distribution channel, application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the rising popularity of multiutility writing instruments as one of the prime reasons driving the writing and marking instruments market growth during the next few years.



The report on writing and marking instruments market covers the following areas:

Writing and marking instruments market sizing

Writing and marking instruments market forecast

Writing and marking instruments market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading writing and marking instruments market vendors that include A. T. Cross Co. LLC, BIC Group, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Crayola LLC, ITC Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Lexi Pvt. Ltd., Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., PILOT Corp., Pininfarina Spa, and Schneider Schreibgerate GmbH. Also, the writing and marking instruments market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Force Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Pens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Markers and highlighters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pencils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Coloring and writing instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Writing accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - demand-led-growth

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A. T. Cross Co. LLC

BIC Group

C. Josef Lamy GmbH

Crayola LLC

ITC Ltd.

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd.

Newell Brands Inc.

PILOT Corp.

Schneider Schreibgerate GmbH

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

