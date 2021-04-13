Worldwide Writing and Marking Instruments Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Writing and Marking Instruments Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the writing and marking instruments market and it is poised to grow by $6.25 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on writing and marking instruments market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing emphasis on product personalization and increasing demand for writing and marking instruments in education sector.
The writing and marking instruments market analysis includes distribution channel, application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the rising popularity of multiutility writing instruments as one of the prime reasons driving the writing and marking instruments market growth during the next few years.
The report on writing and marking instruments market covers the following areas:
- Writing and marking instruments market sizing
- Writing and marking instruments market forecast
- Writing and marking instruments market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading writing and marking instruments market vendors that include A. T. Cross Co. LLC, BIC Group, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Crayola LLC, ITC Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Lexi Pvt. Ltd., Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., PILOT Corp., Pininfarina Spa, and Schneider Schreibgerate GmbH. Also, the writing and marking instruments market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Force Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Pens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Markers and highlighters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pencils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Coloring and writing instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Writing accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - demand-led-growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A. T. Cross Co. LLC
- BIC Group
- C. Josef Lamy GmbH
- Crayola LLC
- ITC Ltd.
- Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.
- Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd.
- Newell Brands Inc.
- PILOT Corp.
- Schneider Schreibgerate GmbH
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
