Biologics Market Report 2020-2030

Biologics–our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

Our 710+ page report provides 500+ tables and charts/graphs.



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

By Product Type



• Monoclonal Antibodies

– Humira

– Remicide

– Tysabri

– Herceptin

– Kadcyla

– Perjeta

– Opdivo

– Keytruda

– Avastin



• Vaccines



• Protein Therapeutics

– Insulin:

• Lantus

• Novolog/NovoRapid

• Humalog

• Levemir

• Apidra

– Other Recombinant Hormones

– Plasma & Recombinant Coagulation Factors

– Interferons:

• Avonex

• Rebif

– Enzyme Replacement & Other Protein Therapies



• Regenerative Medicines

– Stem Cell Therapy:

• Osteocel Plus

• Trinity Evolution & Trinity Elite

– Tissue Engineered Products:

• Apligraft

• Demagraft

– Gene Therapies (IMIGYLC)



• Fusion Proteins

– Enbrel

– Eylea



By Application

• Oncology

• Autoimmune Diseases

• Infectious Diseases

• Cardiovascular Disorders

• Haematological Disorders

• Others



By Manufacturing

• Outsourced

• In-house



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 16 leading national markets:



By Region



• North America

– U.S.

– Canada



• Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa



Revenue forecasts to 2030 for Biologics Market, with forecasts for Product Type, Application and Manufacturing, each forecasted at a global and regional level



Revenue forecasts to 2030 for 5 regional and 16 key national markets – See forecasts for the Biologics market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, GCC Countries and South Africa.



company profiles for 23 of the major companies involved in the Biologics Market. Some of the company's profiles in this report include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novo Nordisk A/S, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Gilead Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen, AbbVie, and Amgen among other prominent players



Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.



