Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cloud Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Cloud PPM is emerging at an accelerated pace, which is the combination of cloud and PPM and helps in collaborative scheduling, planning, and faster & effective decision-making. The massive adoption of cloud analytics enhanced business effectiveness for SMEs are some of the determinants promoting the growth of this market.

The growing requirement for large-scale project management is one of the principal growth factors for the cloud-based project portfolio management market. According to a PMI survey, 87% of senior executives believed their organization fully understood project management's value. A survey by Wellingtone Limited as of 2019 indicates that 83% of respondents said that they have one or more PMOs.

Cloud-based project portfolio management software automates processes to ensure maximum output by managing resources and maintaining a regular follow-up. Additionally, implementing this software in large scale online project management also increases productivity and sales.

For instance, as per a survey by Capterra Inc., as of 2019, 76% of respondents indicated that they used their project management software for task management. According to a survey by the same source, as of 2019, 65% of respondents said project management software has a positive impact on projects being completed on time.

Furthermore, various factors such as easy accessibility, enterprise mobility, and real-time collaboration of geographically scattered business units have boosted the BYOD trend. Mobile accessibility keeps the project team updated about the tasks and updates; consequently, it is recognized as one of the factors encouraging the growth of the cloud PPM market.

For instance, according to a survey in 2018 by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (UK), 45% of UK businesses supported bringing your own device (BYOD). Among the total number of UK businesses, 60% of finance or insurance firms (105 firms out of the 1,519 firms) were also firms where BYOD occurred.

Moreover, the automation of business processes decreases the response time, increases productivity, and ensures efficient process management. Besides, the system's accountability will also increase since the data is centrally accessible by numerous users, providing an instant and real-time update of current work-in-progress.

Also, security and privacy concerns among enterprises regarding confidential data further hamper the growth of the market. As per the Identity Theft Resource Center, as of 2019, the number of data breaches in the United States amounted to 1,473, with over 164.68 million sensitive records exposed.

Key Market Trends



Healthcare is Anticipated to be One of the Fastest Growing Verticals

Either driven by regulators' demands, recognition of risks, or a desire to achieve world-class performance, healthcare executives invest heavily in cloud project portfolio management across the enterprises. This takes the form of dedicated improvement teams supported by experts in facilitation and improvement methods.

Health projects often call upon the Cloud Project Management Office (PMO) to oversee complex projects that integrate specialized applications and systems into a sophisticated technology landscape, while working with teams with little to no project-specific experience.

For instance, Eclipse PPM is the industry-leading PPM software for healthcare, which provides a centralized location to track and monitor an entire portfolio of all projects, effectively plan and execute all projects with real-time updates on status and financials to deliver optimal transparency for all stakeholders.

Moreover, the percentage of United States health technology company executives that projected select aspects of health IT will be most impactful to health systems within the next five years as of 2018. According to the Health Management Academy survey in 2018, 62% of respondents indicated that precision medicine within AI would be one of the most impactful aspects of health IT on health systems in the next five years.

The healthcare and life sciences vertical is anticipated to expand at the highest rate owing to benefits such as decreased equipment installation time, enhanced patient care and quality, reduced waiting time, and lowered readmission rates.

North America to Drive the Market

North Americans retain the most significant market share due to the growing number of companies using cloud project management software solutions. The rising demand among companies to efficiently track and control their projects boosts this software demand in this region.

The usage of systems for task management for the successful execution of tasks and flexible work planning is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years further. According to a survey conducted by Capterra Inc., in the United States, as of 2019, 76% of respondents indicated that they used their project management software for task management.

Additionally, the increased focus of organizations on promoting collaborations among the workforce and boosting the team's efficiency is also driving the market growth in North America. For instance, according to a survey by LinkedIn, 72%of Millennials in the United States in 2019, said they value the ability to collaborate with others while taking a course.

According to Clutch.co, as of April 2020, more than one-third (36%) of employees used Zoom when working remotely, followed by Microsoft Teams, with 19% of workers in the region. Collaboration apps, such as Slack or Workplace by Facebook in the United States, are designed to facilitate workplace communication and improve workplace efficiency.

Moreover, the introduction of technologically superior enterprise solutions by small companies is anticipated to encourage market growth. For instance, in December 2018, Victory Square Technologies launched Tim a real-time resource management software, an AI-based solution.

Competitive Landscape



The Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market is highly competitive, and the important players have used different strategies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, joint ventures, acquisitions, partnerships, and others to expand their footprints in this market. A few of the major competitors currently working in the cloud project portfolio management market are Broadcom Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Changepoint Corporation, Clarizen, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation among others.

Jun 2020 - Changepoint, announced newly enhanced subscription professional services aimed to maintain customer intimacy and ensure that its software customers are successful with their investments. The various services offerings introduced are designed to support needs across user engagement and adoption; on-going system and organizational consulting; data-driven decision making; software configuration and maintenance; or training and education.

Oct 2019 - Clarizen, announced a new integration partnership with Procore, a leading provider of construction management software. Clarizen will demonstrate how the combination of Clarizen One with Procore enables stakeholders to improve project planning and management. Clarizen One is the first enterprise Project Portfolio Management (PPM) solution available on the Procore App Marketplace.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Use of BYOD and Mobile Devices

5.1.2 Increased Adoption of Cloud Analytics

5.2 Market Challenges

5.2.1 Security and Privacy Concerns

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Adoption of Cloud-Based PPM Solutions Among Small and Mid-size Enterprises (SMEs)

5.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Deployment Model

6.1.1 Public Cloud

6.1.2 Private Cloud

6.1.3 Hybrid Cloud

6.2 By Application (Qualitative Analysis)

6.2.1 Portfolio Management

6.2.2 Demand Management

6.2.3 Project Management

6.2.4 Resource Management

6.2.5 Financial Management

6.2.6 Other Applications

6.3 By Industry Vertical

6.3.1 BFSI

6.3.2 Healthcare & Life Sciences

6.3.3 IT & Telecommunication

6.3.4 Manufacturing

6.3.5 Government & Public Sectors

6.3.6 Other Industry Verticals

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles*

7.1.1 Broadcom Corporation

7.1.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

7.1.3 Changepoint Corporation

7.1.4 Clarizen, Inc.

7.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

7.1.6 Mavenlink Inc.

7.1.7 Oracle Corporation

7.1.8 Planisware Inc.

7.1.9 ServiceNow, Inc.

7.1.10 SAP SE

7.1.11 Upland Software, Inc.

7.1.12 Workfront, Inc.



8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/turdx1