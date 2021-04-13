Inspur Joins the Open Invention Network

DURHAM, N.C., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that Inspur has become a licensee and community member of OIN. As a leading global provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions – ranking among the world’s top-three server manufacturers – Inspur is reinforcing its commitment to open source software (OSS) as an enabler of advanced infrastructure computing systems.



“Linux is rewriting what is possible in infrastructure computing. OSS-based cloud computing and on-premise data centers are driving down the cost-per-compute while significantly increasing businesses’ ability to provision AI and machine-learning (ML) capabilities,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “We appreciate Inspur’s participation in joining OIN and demonstrating its commitment to innovation and patent non-aggression in open source.”

“Inspur is committed to offering high-quality infrastructure computing systems for customers of government & enterprise and CSPs. Linux and open source are critical elements in technologies which we are developing and provisioning,” said Donny Zhang, VP of Inspur information. “By joining the Open Invention Network, we are demonstrating our continued commitment to innovation, and supporting it with patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source software.”

OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/ .

About Inspur

Inspur is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions, ranking among the world’s top 3 server manufacturers. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology arenas like open computing, cloud data center, AI and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, Inspur’s world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges. For more information, please visit www.inspur.com.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS, so that the litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,400 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, please visit www.openinventionnetwork.com.

